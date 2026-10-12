Adamawa man arrested five days before wedding dies in custody months after court declared detention illegal

Adamawa man arrested five days before wedding dies in custody months after court declared detention illegal

Tragedy as groom-to-be dies in custody after being arrested five days before his wedding despite court declaring his detention illegal

Umar Abubakar, arrested five days before his wedding in Adamawa, has died in custody months after a court declared his detention illegal.

Umar Abubakar was arrested five days before his scheduled wedding in May.

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A Federal High Court declared his arrest and continued detention illegal in July.

His lawyer said he collapsed in court on September 30 but remained in custody.

His family is demanding an independent investigation into his death.

A Nigerian man arrested five days before his scheduled wedding has died in custody in Adamawa State, months after a Federal High Court declared his arrest and continued detention illegal.

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Umar Abubakar, one of 42 residents arrested in Mubi, died on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Yolde-Pate Custodial Centre in Yola, according to reports.

Abubakar’s lawyer, Abubakar Ali, confirmed his death and disclosed that his client had collapsed during a court sitting on September 30, eight days before he died.

Ali questioned why Abubakar was not granted medical bail after the incident.

“He collapsed in court on September 30th, yet the prosecutor did not deem it appropriate to release him on medical bail,” the lawyer told reporters.

Abubakar was arrested alongside 41 other residents by the Adamawa State Police Command in Mubi on May 6, 2026, during an operation targeting suspected political thugs and other criminal elements.

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His arrest came just five days before his wedding, turning what should have been a period of preparation for marriage into months of detention.

The detainees subsequently challenged the legality of their arrest and continued detention, arguing that they had not been properly informed of the offences they were suspected of committing. They also questioned the jurisdiction of the magistrate’s court in Yola that issued the original remand warrant, given that they had been arrested in Mubi, more than 200 kilometres away.

On July 23, the Federal High Court in Yola ruled in their favour, declaring their arrest and continued detention illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The court ordered their release upon each applicant entering into a bond to maintain good behaviour for two years.

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However, the detainees were not released following the judgment. The police later maintained that they remained in custody under a fresh warrant issued by Chief Magistrate Court 1 in Mubi on July 28, 2026. The new warrant became central to the dispute over the implementation of the Federal High Court’s ruling.

Abubakar’s death has raised fresh questions about the circumstances of his detention and the medical attention he received after collapsing in court.

His family is demanding an independent investigation to establish what happened before his death and whether he received appropriate medical care.

The cause of death has not been independently established in the reports reviewed, and the circumstances surrounding his final days in custody remain unclear.