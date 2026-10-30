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Mage the Producer & Myron’s 'Favourite Song' is the comeback for a romantic fumble

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 17:09 - 30 October 2026
The complexities of romance have been at the centre of R&B/Soul-leaning music since male singers were miming passionately under the rain and pining for estranged lovers. In the post-digital era of talking stages, situationships and all kinds of nebulous entanglements, the sometimes thorny nuances of embracing commitment are now a mainstay in music, so much so that it can be hard to find a perspective to express that feels genuinely novel.
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One of the things that makes Mage the Producer and Myron’s 'Favourite Song' striking on first listen is the kind of situational specificity that is familiar enough to be relatable without relying on overwrought tropes. It’s the kind of one-sided conversation that you’ve had or have helped someone through, a chasm that can only be bridged by a reciprocity that isn’t assured. The appeal isn’t just about sharing feelings; there’s an attached memory of a mutually beloved song that carries the weight of hope. 

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It starts with a series of phone calls, likely after a bunch of unanswered texts, as a romantic connection goes cold. “Forgiveness no dey for your eye,” Myron sings in a near-lilt, a slight tremor in his voice hinting at the pain his love interest inflicts by freezing him out. 'Favourite Song' is all vulnerability, even in the moment when wounded pride peeks out in the lyric line quoted above.

There’s accountability and an unbridled willingness to work things out, because falling in love is sharing everything, including a favourite song that brings back the good times when it felt like things were on the right track. 

The soundscape is so warm that it ensconces all the anxiety and uncertainty into an enchanting listen. Spanish guitar riffs and the gentle, rhythmic groove of Afro-Cuban percussion serve as a soft landing for Myron’s impassioned croons. For Mage the Producer, this approach consistently draws compelling, emotive performances from his collaborators. 

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To date, Mage’s most successful work is on Libianca’s 'People,' where his soulful arrangement served as the perfect anchor for the Cameroonian singer to find the light at the end of a tunnel darkened by loneliness and listlessness. Across the producer’s growing catalogue, you can hear how the sounds he curates help to nudge his collaborators towards introspection; on the otherwise exuberant 'Ski,' Khaid slips in enough confessional lines to match the cinematic flair of the piano melodies on the trap banger.

Many of the best producers usually craft music that is in consistent conversation with their own work. Think Nigerian superproducer Sarz and his ability to layer dance and electro-pop into a seamless Afrobeats fit, or Canadian maestro Noah “40” Shebib’s knack for atmosphere. Mage the Producer has leaned into soulful melodic elements that make his music distinct once you catch on.

For example, there’s a shared kinship between 'Favourite Song' and Winny’s 'Utility Player,' both songs being heavily guitar-reliant and their themes hinging on readiness to love without reserve. 

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As the follow-up to 'Confess,' a guitar-led single released earlier this year, 'Favourite Song' extends Mage’s personal catalogue, which centres honest expression and reflects the universal yearning to love and be loved.

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