Advertisement

VIDEO: 'Identity thief, go home' — Women confront Chidimma outside South African court

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 08:01 - 23 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Chidimma Adetshina, now a 25-year-old beauty queen, was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother
Chidimma Adetshina leaving the courtroom
Watch the moment women confronted former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina outside a South African court, chanting "Identity thief, go home" as her immigration case continues.
Advertisement

  • Women confronted Chidimma outside a Cape Town court after her immigration hearing.

  • A viral video captured chants of "Identity thief, go home" directed at the former Miss Universe Nigeria.

  • The incident comes as South Africa seeks her deportation over an ongoing immigration dispute.

Advertisement

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was met with anti-immigrant chants outside a Cape Town court on Monday, as a group of women confronted her while she left proceedings in her ongoing deportation case.

A video circulating on social media on Wednesday shows the women chanting at Adetshina as she exited the Cape Town Regional Court, where she had appeared to contest the South African Department of Home Affairs' bid to have her deported.

"Go home, Nigeria is your home. Identity thief, we wouldn't accept you in South Africa," the women chanted in the footage.

Advertisement

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation online, with many Nigerians and other social media users describing the behaviour as xenophobic and calling for accountability.

The confrontation adds a new dimension to an already charged case that has followed Adetshina since 2024, when questions about her citizenship forced her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant amid intense public backlash.

Chidimma Adetshina [Instagram/@chichi_vanessa]

Adetshina was arrested in Cape Town last month over allegations that she is residing in South Africa without a valid immigration status. During Monday's proceedings, the Department of Home Affairs pushed for her to be detained in custody pending deportation, a move her legal team successfully challenged for now.

The Cape Town Regional Court adjourned the matter until August 19, when a magistrate is expected to deliver judgment on the detention question.

Advertisement

Her lawyers have maintained that she was born in South Africa, has no meaningful ties to Nigeria, and is not a flight risk. The state has alleged that she holds a South African passport she has refused to surrender and re-entered the country through Mozambique using a South African visa after obtaining Nigerian travel documents.

Chidimma Adetshina pictured with her Nigerian father
Chidimma Adetshina pictured with her Nigerian father

Born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, Adetshina's nationality has been the subject of legal and public scrutiny in South Africa for over a year.

After withdrawing from Miss South Africa, she was invited to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, where she finished first runner-up, the highest placement ever achieved by a Nigerian contestant.

The chants outside court on Monday reflect a broader tension in South Africa over immigration, a debate that has intensified in recent months amid rising unemployment and social pressure on foreign nationals living in the country.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 'I lost the mother of my kids' — Hanks Anuku opens up on pain behind his recent deliverance

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Tiwa Savage throws Arsenal-themed party for son's 11th birthday
Entertainment
23.07.2026
Tiwa Savage throws Arsenal-themed party for son's 11th birthday
UK's new Prime Minister recreates Bus Aunty Bemi's signature videos to announce £2 bus fares
Entertainment
23.07.2026
UK's new Prime Minister recreates Bus Aunty Bemi's signature videos to announce £2 bus fares
VIDEO: Fire guts electronics section of Justrite supermarket in Lagos
News
23.07.2026
VIDEO: Fire guts electronics section of Justrite supermarket in Lagos
Chinedu Okediachi, who won Spelling Bee World Cup gold for Nigeria, receives full university scholarship
News
23.07.2026
Chinedu Okediachi, who won Spelling Bee World Cup gold for Nigeria, receives full university scholarship
Beyond talent's real architecture: how Olanrewaju Alaka engineered every decision to signal prestige
Entertainment
23.07.2026
Beyond talent's real architecture: how Olanrewaju Alaka engineered every decision to signal prestige
Justice, not N10bn claim, is my major demand in battle against INEC, Olayinka - Emeka Ike
Entertainment
23.07.2026
Justice, not N10bn claim, is my major demand in battle against INEC, Olayinka - Emeka Ike