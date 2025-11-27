Advertisement
LAIF Creative Conference 2025 Holds November 29 — Marking 20 Years of Creative Excellence

Pulse Mix 16:39 - 27 November 2025
The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has announced that the 2025 LAIF Creative Conference will take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos running from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

This year’s edition marks a historic milestone, the 20th anniversary of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) celebrated under the bold theme “20 Years of Crazy.” The conference will bring together leading voices from Nigeria, Africa, and the global creative industry for a full day of inspiring conversations on creativity, technology, culture and the future of brand-building.

The LAIF Creative Conference will feature Keynote presentations from visionary leaders, Expert panel sessions on the future of creativity and strategic brand communication, Tech-focused side-stage conversations exploring AI, digital evolution, and emerging creative tools, Discussions connecting advertising with entertainment, storytelling, film and global culture.

Key themes for this year include, The future of African creativity, Authenticity and cultural storytelling, Creativity at the intersection of advertising and film, The impact of AI and technology on creative work, The new African consumer, Unlocking global opportunities for African brands.

The two-day festival will culminate in the LAIF Awards Ceremony on Sunday, November 30, 2025, where outstanding creative work across Nigeria’s advertising and marketing communications industry will be honoured.

Now in its 20th year, the LAIF Awards remain Nigeria’s most respected benchmark for creative excellence, recognising agencies, directors, writers, designers, strategists and brand teams whose work is driving the industry forward.

This special anniversary edition will also include the LAIF Icon Award, celebrating an industry pioneer and honouring their contributions to the growth and evolution of Nigerian advertising.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mr Jay Chukwuemeka, Chairman of the LAIF Management Board, highlighted the importance of this year’s edition:

“LAIF has evolved into one of the most influential creative festivals in West Africa. As we celebrate 20 years, we are not only honouring our past but embracing a future defined by innovation, collaboration, and global relevance.”

The LAIF Creative Conference will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Registration Information

Attendance for the LAIF Creative Conference is free, and Participants can register via the registration link: https://bit.ly/LAIF20

