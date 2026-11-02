Lagos teacher Adeyemo Busayo Victoria receives the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year award alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries.

Lagos teacher Adeyemo Busayo Victoria receives the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year award alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries.

Lagos Biology teacher beats over 2,000 educators to win 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year, ₦10m, car and more

Adeyemo Busayo Victoria, a Biology teacher at Lanre Awolokun High School in Lagos, defeated over 2,000 educators to claim the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year award, taking home ₦10m, a Honda SUV, and a three-bedroom flat.

Adeyemo Busayo Victoria, a Biology teacher in Gbagada, Lagos, has emerged as the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She won ₦10 million, a brand-new Honda HR-V, overseas training and a one-year supply of Maltina.

Her school will receive a ₦30 million infrastructure project, while Governor Sanwo-Olu has promised her a three-bedroom flat.

A Lagos Biology teacher has beaten thousands of educators to emerge as Nigeria's 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year, winning ₦10 million, a brand-new Honda SUV and other rewards for her contribution to education.

Adeyemo Busayo Victoria, who teaches at Lanre Awolokun High School in Gbagada, Lagos, was announced as the overall winner at the 12th edition of the competition held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos teacher Adeyemo Busayo Victoria receives the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year award alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries.

Her prize package includes ₦10 million in cash, a brand-new Honda HR-V, an overseas capacity-building training opportunity and a one-year supply of Maltina.

Her school will also receive a ₦30 million infrastructure project, extending the benefits of her achievement to the students and other members of the school community.

The competition, organised by Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, recorded 2,243 valid entries from teachers across the country. Ten finalists eventually emerged after a selection process that involved assessments and physical screening before a panel of judges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Felix Ohiwerei is a prominent Nigerian industrialist, corporate leader, and former Managing Director and Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Adeyemo's victory also marks the first time the competition has included a brand-new car in the overall winner's prize package.

Speaking after her announcement, the teacher expressed gratitude for the opportunity to influence young people through education.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities to teach, inspire, and make a difference in the lives of learners," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rewards did not end with the prizes from the competition organisers. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that the state government would also give Adeyemo a three-bedroom flat in recognition of her achievement.

The governor announced the award ceremony, where he also highlighted the importance of recognising outstanding educators.

Adeyemo was not the only educator rewarded at the ceremony.

Other educators also won cash prizes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yusuf Cariyat of Wisdom International School of Excellence, Abuja, emerged first runner-up and received ₦5 million, while Ephraim Jacob Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School, Akwa Ibom State, came third and won ₦3 million.