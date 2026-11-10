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Popular comedian mourns friend shot dead on way to Abuja airport, says he was his father's only son

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:49 - 10 November 2026
Comedian Klinton Cod
Popular comedian Klinton Cod has taken to social media to mourn his friend, who was reportedly shot dead on his way to the Abuja airport while travelling for work.
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  • Comedian Klinton Cod says his friend was shot dead while travelling to Abuja airport for work.

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  • The comedian reveals that he and his friend recently served as groomsmen at a wedding before the fatal attack.

  • The comedian said the phone call informing him of his friend's death ruined his day

The comedian shared the heartbreaking news in a post on X, stating that the loss left him devastated

He also revealed that the deceased recently got married and was the only son of his father.

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According to Klinton, he and the late friend recently attended another friend's wedding, where they both served as groomsmen.

READ ALSO: Video: Comedian AY shares experience with self-driving car in US

“The call I just got has ruined my day. A friend I attended a wedding with recently; we were both groomsmen. On his way to Abuja airport this morning to travel for work, he was attacked and shot dead; he was the only son of his father, and he recently got married too. Nigeria don tire me,” he wrote.

The comedian's post has brought attention to the reported shooting, although clear details of the attack and the circumstances surrounding his friend's death have yet to emerge.

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