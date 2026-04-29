Nigerians express shock as Kano LG Chairman 'empowers' women with detergent packs

Kiru LGA chairman Abdullahi Saidu distributes detergent to 500 women in Kano empowerment programme, sparking mixed reactions and debate over the effectiveness of grassroots empowerment initiatives in Nigeria.

Kiru LGA chairman distributes detergent to 500 women in Yalwa ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chairman says gesture aims to ease domestic burdens.

Residents and youths criticise initiative as non-impactful empowerment.

Debate grows over quality of political outreach ahead of elections.

The Chairman of Kiru Local Government Area in Kano State, Abdullahi Saidu, has sparked widespread public debate after distributing detergent to about 500 women as part of an empowerment initiative aimed at supporting household needs in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme, held in Yalwa ward of Kiru LGA, saw beneficiaries receive popular detergent brands including Omo, Klin, and Viva. According to the chairman, the initiative was designed to ease domestic responsibilities and provide support for women at the grassroots level.

He said the gesture was part of efforts to respond to everyday household challenges faced by women in the area. The distribution, however, has since generated mixed reactions both online and within the community, with many questioning the long-term value of such empowerment efforts.

The development comes at a time of heightened political activities across Nigeria, as public officials and political actors increase outreach programmes targeting women and vulnerable groups ahead of future elections. In a related development, the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives , Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, also recently distributed diapers to pregnant women in parts of the constituency, reflecting a broader trend of welfare-based political engagement.

While some residents described the interventions as helpful in the short term, others argued that they fall short of meaningful empowerment capable of improving economic stability for women in rural communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reactions have continued to trail the detergent distribution, with several youths and stakeholders expressing disappointment over the nature of the gesture.

A youth, Muhammad Aliyu Junaid, criticised the initiative, saying: “Someone should tell the chairman that grannies don’t need the detergent to wash their clothes… Mtseww!”

Another resident, Auwal Nasir Abdullahi, described the programme as shameful, stating: “Politics in Northern Nigeria is replete with shameful acts. Of what value is detergent. May Allah reward us with God-fearing leaders who will show us empathy.”

Fatihu Saeed also expressed concern over the event, saying: “A whole chairman is showing off because he distributed detergent that would not be worth more than N1700. They are fast taking pictures of the women. This is embarrassing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, Nura Lawan noted that the gesture lacked impact, stating: “It would have been better if our leaders decided to empower the citizens with something significant, instead of distributing detergent to a very few numbers of people. We only see this in the media.”

Another resident, Aminu Yaro Kiru, questioned the relevance of the initiative, saying: “I was puzzled when I learned about detergent empowerment. Detergent is not one of the problems facing our households as it is not a food stuff. It is only used weekly. I am not convinced at all.”