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Kadoon takes listeners on an Afromelodic Journey with ‘Carry Me Go’

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 12:21 - 26 June 2026
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In the ever-evolving landscape of Afrobeats, a new generation of stars continues to redefine the sound of Africa, and Kadoon remains one of the genre’s most captivating rising forces.
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Following the vibrant energy of Go Low, the heartfelt romance of Nakupenda, and the bold swagger of Steeze, the Benue-born songstress returns with yet another irresistible offering, Carry Me Go.

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Produced by the talented Young Smith, the new single showcases Kadoon at her finest - effortlessly blending sultry melodies, enchanting lyricism, and rich Afro-fusion textures into an unforgettable sonic experience.

Signed to Trap Records Entertainment, Kadoon continues to prove why she is one of the most exciting voices of the new school. With Carry Me Go, she delivers a smooth, emotionally charged anthem that speaks directly to the soul while transporting listeners on a mesmerising Afromelodic journey.

Elegant, catchy, and deeply resonant, Carry Me Go is a testament to Kadoon’s artistry and her growing influence within the Afrobeats movement.

Listen to Carry Me Go today!

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