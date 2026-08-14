Reality TV Stars Dabota Lawson, Adeola Diadem drag each other into explosive feud, friends weigh in

Reality TV Stars Dabota Lawson, Adeola Diadem drag each other into explosive feud, friends weigh in

Reality TV Stars Dabota Lawson, Adeola Diadem drag each other into explosive feud, friends weigh in

Businesswoman and reality star Adeola Diadem has locked horns with fellow reality star Dabota Lawson in a dispute that has dragged other people into the matter.

Adeola Diadem and Dabota Lawson trade allegations over money, friendship and their time on The Real Housewives of Lagos.

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Businesswoman Ehi and Diadem’s former friend Bernie join the feud with fresh allegations against the reality star.

Dabota Lawson, Adeola Diadem’s latest clash revives tensions from their time on The Real Housewives of Lagos.

The issue started after Diadem took to her Snapchat on Thursday to address what she described as a hate train and smear campaign against her.

She called out Dabota, claiming that the beauty entrepreneur once sent her a N5 million gift but later asked for the money back after she labelled it “girls game.”

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Diadem also alleged that Dabota teamed up with Sophia Momodu during their time on The Real Housewives of Lagos to share information about her with blogs.

“Just to put this out there, I have seen all the hate train and the smear campaigns about me online. I'd like to set some records straight depending on my mood. Let's start with this.

Anyone remembered this alert I posted hyping Dabota? Well as soon as it was posted. I was told it's called "girls game" and needs to be returned. Which I did immediately.“

Dabota soon fired back, asking Diadem to come clean about what she had done. She also revealed details about their relationship and made other claims about Diadem.

Dabota alleged that Diadem had a romantic relationship with Adekunle Churchill, the former husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, while she still presented herself as her friend.

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On Diadem’s claim about the N5 million gift, Dabota wrote, “Now, talking about money and your birthday: I spent well over N5 million spraying you, and I brought other people who also sprayed you. There is video evidence. Not only did I spray you even I made souvenirs for your party as a friend.

Talking about money, how many times have you borrowed money from me and left me waiting for months before paying me back?”

She also challenged Diadem to provide evidence for her allegation that information about her reached a blogger through Dabota.

“Speaking of the blogger, I dare you to publish the evidence supporting every allegation you have made. And to the blogger, please feel free to publish whatever evidence you claim exists as well. I would love to see it,’ she said

Dabota further alleged that Diadem’s attitude towards her changed after she secured $10,000 in funding for which Diadem had also applied.

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“After that, I noticed a clear change in your behaviour towards me,” she noted.

The disagreement took another turn after Diadem responded and brought businesswoman Ehi into the matter.

“As for Churchill, I've never denied knowing him. But let's talk about the real issue. Churchill rejected your friend, Ehi, and you spent a lot of time trying to make that happen for her. You also tried to introduce me to him, and I clearly told you, "I know him."

Diadem said she ended her friendship with Dabota after she got tired of the alleged gossip.

Ehi later responded to Diadem’s claim that Churchill had rejected her, stating that she had never had a personal relationship with the businessman.

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She added, “You rat, have you forgotten how I met you like 13 years ago. The only reason I will go out and be in the same space with you is my friend Dabota. I warned Dabota about you.”

Another friend of Diadem, Bernie, also weighed in on the dispute.

“I've been quiet about this particular girl, Adeola Diadem, for the longest time, but Deola, I think it's finally time somebody tells you the truth.

We were once extremely close. I put you unto so many things, supported you genuinely because I considered you my friend. So imagine my disappointment when I began hearing, repeatedly, that behind the scenes you were discouraging people from working with me, speaking negatively about me,” she said.

Bernie also said that Diadem continued to greet her warmly despite what she claimed happened behind the scenes.

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Diadem, however, dismissed the intervention, stating that the matter was of no concern to Bernie.

The latest fallout comes months after Diadem, Dabota and Sophia made headlines for their clashes on The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3.

The three women joined the third season of the reality show as new cast members, alongside returning housewives including Carolyna Hutchings and Laura Ikeji.