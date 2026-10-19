Veteran actor Jide Kosoko reveals how he has managed diabetes for 30 years

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has revealed how he has managed diabetes for 30 years and the steps he takes to keep his health in check.

Jide Kosoko reveals he has managed diabetes since 1996 and explains why he understands his health better than some doctors.

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The veteran actor reveals he underwent a colonoscopy recently as he stresses the importance of regular medical tests.

Jide Kosoko plans to pay for medical check-ups for less privileged colleagues to encourage them to prioritise their health.

The actor made this known during an interview on African-a-list, where he spoke about understanding his body, taking his medication, and undergoing regular medical tests.

“I became diabetic in 1996. I've been managing it for 30 years, so you can easily understand why I understand my condition. In fact, I understand my health more than some doctors.

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“I know when I need to take action or when I need to take medication. I refuse to allow anybody to deceive me into believing that a miracle can solve it. We are aware of the causes of high blood sugar, and as such, you just need to understand your ailment. Get to understand your body.

“I have some signs that help me determine what I need. Sometimes, I feel like I need sugar. Other times, I need to rest and get good sleep. I also need to stay active without putting myself under stress. With that, you are good to go.”

Kosoko also stressed the importance of regular medical examinations, revealing that he underwent a colonoscopy about a week before the interview.

“Of course, I don't joke with the different tests I take to ensure that things are in order. Just about a week ago, I had another test. They call it a colonoscopy. They check everything to detect whether any ailment, especially cancer or something similar, is growing anywhere in the body. It wasn't difficult.”

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The actor further disclosed plans to help some of his less privileged colleagues prioritise their health by paying for their medical check-ups.

“I want to form a foundation just for that. I will be taking my less privileged colleagues for check-ups to help them start doing something about their health. We should not wait until things get worse.