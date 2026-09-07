Jarvis reveals bitter childhood experience growing up with bipolar mother, says she never knew her father

Jarvis reveals bitter childhood experience growing up with bipolar mother, says she never knew her father

Jarvis reveals bitter childhood experience growing up with bipolar mother, says she never knew her father

Popular content creator Amadou Elizabeth Jarvis has opened up about her difficult childhood, revealing that she grew up with a mother who had bipolar disorder and never knew her father.

Jarvis reveals she never knew her father and grew up without his presence.

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The content creator recalls the challenges of growing up with a mother who had bipolar disorder.

She reveals how a TikTok friend helped her discover a new way to make money online.

Jarvis made this known while speaking at Pastor Adegboyega’s church in the UK recently, where she detailed her journey to fame.

“I came into a family through a mother who has bipolar disorder, and growing up with her has been very stressful and depressing.

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“The disorder is crazy; it comes in, and today she’s nice and good, and the next thing she is violent, destroying things and insulting us like, ' Oh! This stupid child, what are you doing here, your father is mad.”

Jarvis revealed that the situation was more complicated because she did not know her father and had no clear knowledge of his identity.

“And I didn’t grow up with my dad cause I don’t know who my father is. She travelled out of the country and got pregnant and came back to Nigeria and gave birth to me, so I don’t know anything about my father, but she keeps saying my dad is this and that. Growing up without a dad has not been good because my mom is not mentally ok.”

She explained how her grandparents played a major role in giving her stability while growing up.

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“I grew up with a grandma and grandpa, so they did their best to raise me well. They are very learned and strict, so that was what tamed me and structured my life, and I appreciate them because it really helped my life and structured me very well. When everything was going down, there were no school fees, and I didn't want to be a dropout or go the wrong way to make money based on peer influence.”

She revealed her breakthrough on TikTok came after a friend encouraged her to start going live on the platform.