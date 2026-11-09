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Real Madrid legend Raul lands first senior coaching job

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:40 - 09 November 2026
Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez scored 71 goals in the Champions League
Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez scored 71 goals in the Champions League
Real Oviedo have appointed Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez as their new head coach on a contract until June 2028
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Real Oviedo have appointed former Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez as their new head coach, handing the Spanish legend his first senior managerial role outside the Madrid setup.

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The 49-year-old has signed a contract until June 2028 following the departure of Julián Calero.

Raul takes charge at Real Oviedo

Oviedo confirmed the appointment on Monday, November 9, with Raul stepping into the role ahead of their next La Liga fixture against Girona.

The former Spain international will take charge of his first match on Saturday at the Carlos Tartiere, where he will begin the task of guiding the club through the remainder of the campaign.

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Raul enjoyed an illustrious playing career at Real Madrid, spending more than 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu before spells with Schalke 04, Al-Sadd and New York Cosmos.

He retired from professional football in 2015 after establishing himself as one of the most recognisable figures in Madrid's history.

From Real Madrid academy to first-team management

Raul began his coaching career within Real Madrid's youth system in 2018, working with several academy teams before taking charge of Juvenil A. He guided the youth side to the UEFA Youth League title in 2020, earning recognition for his work developing the club's next generation of players.

The Spaniard subsequently spent six seasons managing Real Madrid Castilla, gaining experience in senior football and overseeing the development of young talents hoping to break into the first team.

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His appointment at Oviedo represents a significant step in his managerial career, taking him beyond the club where he spent much of his playing and coaching life.

Raul now faces the challenge of translating his experience at Real Madrid into results at Oviedo, beginning with Saturday's meeting against Girona.

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