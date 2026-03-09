Isreali Ambassador Acccuses Iran of Sponsoring Islamic Terrorism in Nigeria

The Israeli ambassador to Nigeria accuses Iran of backing Islamic groups in Nigeria to spread terror, a claim rejected by Iranian officials and local Shi’ite organisations.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, has accused the Iranian government of sponsoring Islamic movements within Nigeria as part of a broader campaign to spread terror globally, stirring diplomatic controversy and drawing denials from both Iranian officials and the groups named in the allegations.

Freeman made the claims in an interview on Nigerian television, asserting that Tehran’s influence extends beyond the Middle East and includes support for certain Islamic organisations in West Africa, specifically pointing to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ite movement. According to the ambassador, Iran’s alleged backing of such groups forms part of a broader strategy to expand its ideological and geopolitical reach.

“We know there are certain movements, for example, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, that are sponsored and backed by the Iranian regime,” Freeman said, linking the allegations to what he described as Tehran’s long-standing policy of hostility toward Israel and the West. His remarks were made against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East following recent military actions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The accusation has been met with swift rejection by both the IMN and Iranian diplomatic representatives. The Islamic Movement of Nigeria dismissed the claims, calling them a dangerous and unfounded attempt to “incite tension and chaos” among Muslims in Nigeria, and described the allegations as a form of political manoeuvring rather than evidence-based criticism.

Iran’s ambassador to Nigeria, Mahdavi Raja, also denied the claims, describing them as “entirely unfounded” and part of broader propaganda efforts by adversarial states. He emphasised that Iran has condemned terrorism in all forms and that its relationship with Islamic groups in Nigeria is rooted in spiritual and cultural ties, not political sponsorship or coordination. Raja also offered Iran’s assistance to Nigeria in combatting terrorism, highlighting Tehran’s own experience with extremist violence and expressing willingness to collaborate on counterterrorism efforts.

The diplomatic standoff highlights how regional Middle Eastern conflicts can spill into African security discourse. Nigerian authorities have yet to officially comment on the allegations, which come amid ongoing global security concerns following high-profile protests by Islamic groups in Nigeria showing solidarity with Iran.

Neither the IMN nor Iran have been legally designated as terrorist sponsors in Nigeria. The IMN has historically engaged in activism and protests, and Iran’s ambassador stressed that the spiritual connection between Nigerian Shi’ite groups and Tehran should not be misconstrued as a political alliance aimed at fostering violence.