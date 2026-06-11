Inside the ₦3 trillion airtime lending claim and the battle over Nigeria’s digital economy

A major controversy has erupted around Nigeria’s airtime lending industry, with questions emerging over market figures, monopoly claims, regulatory authority and the future of one of the country’s fastest-growing digital service sectors.

At the centre of the debate is a claim that Nigeria’s airtime lending market is controlled by a “foreign monopoly” responsible for an alleged ₦3 trillion annual capital flight.

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The narratives are being woven around Optasia, founded in Nigeria and operating locally as Nairtime, with allegations that the company has dominated the sector for more than a decade.

However, a closer examination of the market structure, publicly available corporate information and industry data presents a different picture — one involving multiple technology providers, telecom partnerships and an ongoing regulatory dispute.

The Game Plan: From Consumer Protection To A Bigger Economic Debate

The dispute began with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)’s attempt to apply its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEON) Regulations 2025 to telecom-based airtime lending services.

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The commission’s intervention was initially framed around consumer protection, following concerns over complaints linked to some digital lending platforms.

However, industry stakeholders argued that airtime lending operates differently from conventional digital lending.

Airtime and data credit services are telecom value-added services delivered through mobile networks. Unlike cash lending platforms, the services do not involve third-party debt collection systems, interest charges or access to subscribers’ personal contacts.

The disagreement led to a legal challenge by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), represented by senior lawyer Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

On April 15, 2026, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted an interim injunction restraining the enforcement of the DEON framework.

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After further legal developments, including contempt proceedings initiated on May 18, the FCCPC suspended enforcement of the rules on May 22.

The suspension allowed Airtel and Globacom to restore their airtime credit services, while MTN’s services are yet to return.

With the substantive matter awaiting judgment, the regulatory dispute has expanded into a wider public debate over competition, ownership and the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Fact-Checking The Rhetoric: The Three Major Claims

Claim 1: The ₦3 Trillion Capital Flight Figure

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One of the biggest claims in the controversy is that the airtime lending sector facilitates about ₦3 trillion in annual capital flight from Nigeria.

The figure has been used to portray the sector as a major economic concern and part of a wider argument around foreign dominance.

However, available industry estimates place the total annual value of Nigeria’s active airtime and data lending market between ₦300 billion and ₦400 billion.

The difference between the figures has raised questions about whether transaction volume, revenue, market value or profit figures are being measured differently.

The central question remains whether the ₦3 trillion figure reflects the actual size of the market.

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Claim 2: The “Foreign Monopoly” Narrative

The airtime lending sector has also been described as a market controlled by one foreign operator.

Industry records, however, show a more diverse ecosystem involving multiple technology providers working with telecom operators.

Creditswitch, a Nigerian-founded value-added service company established by Tayo Adigun in 2013, has operated within the sector for years alongside other technology providers, including Fonyou, Avyra and ERL Telecoms.

The market operates through technical partnership arrangements rather than an exclusive structure controlled by one company.

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Telecom operators determine their service partnerships, with different providers participating in the broader digital services ecosystem.

Claim 3: The “Faceless Entity” Description

Another claim that has featured prominently in the debate is that Optasia has no meaningful Nigerian operational presence and exists only as an offshore entity.

Publicly available corporate records provide a different picture.

Nairtime Nigeria Limited, Optasia’s Nigerian operating subsidiary, is a locally registered company incorporated more than a decade ago.

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The company maintains Nigerian operations, including technical and administrative functions, and is part of the wider Optasia group.

Public company information identifies Uchenna Agbo, a Nigerian national, as Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Director within the organisation’s leadership structure.

These records are publicly accessible and form part of the wider discussion over whether describing the business as a “faceless foreign entity” accurately reflects its Nigerian footprint.

The Regulation Question

Beyond the competing narratives, the dispute has raised broader questions about regulation in Nigeria’s digital economy.

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Consumer protection remains a major concern as millions of Nigerians increasingly rely on digital financial and telecom services.

But industry stakeholders argue that regulatory interventions must be supported by accurate market information, clear legal frameworks and coordination between agencies.

The outcome of the ongoing legal process is expected to provide further clarity on how telecom-based lending services should operate within Nigeria’s regulatory environment.