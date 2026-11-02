REMA 2026 returns to Lagos, shifting focus from conversations to practical solutions for African communities

The second edition of the Real Estate Management in Africa Conference will explore partnerships across energy, banking, connectivity, security and community services under the theme “From the Ground Up: Rethinking How Communities Live, Operate and Grow.”

The Real Estate Management in Africa Conference (REMA) will return to Lagos on Thursday, 5 November 2026, building on its inaugural edition in 2025 with a renewed focus on practical solutions, stronger industry partnerships and improving how residential communities operate across Africa.

Convened by Venco, REMA 2026 will take place at the Admiralty Event Centre, Victoria Island, under the theme “From the Ground Up: Rethinking How Communities Live, Operate and Grow.”

While the inaugural edition established a platform for stakeholders to discuss the challenges facing residential communities, this year's conference will build on those conversations by exploring how collaboration, technology and cross-industry partnerships can translate shared challenges into practical improvements.

Across Africa's real estate sector, the quality of residential living depends on more than the buildings themselves. Reliable energy, effective security, accessible financial services, dependable connectivity and efficient community services all contribute to how residents experience their homes and neighbourhoods. Delivering these services requires coordination between multiple organisations, each with different responsibilities and capabilities.

REMA 2026 will bring these stakeholders together to examine how their respective roles can be better connected, creating opportunities for collaboration and solutions that address the everyday realities of community living.

From Industry Conversations to Practical Collaboration

This year's conference will explore the intersection of real estate management with essential services and infrastructure, including energy, banking and financial services, telecommunications and connectivity, security, and technology-enabled community services.

Attendees can expect discussions around how these sectors can work more effectively with property developers, estate managers and residents to improve service delivery, strengthen operational efficiency and support better-managed communities.

The programme will also address key questions around accountability, governance, the role of government, urban security, energy and the future of smart communities. Together, these conversations will examine what it takes to move from identifying industry challenges to building more coordinated approaches to solving them.

The conference will feature industry leaders and professionals bringing perspectives from real estate development, facilities management, energy, community development and public-sector leadership.

Confirmed speakers include Segun Adebayo, Global Leader of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA); Hakeem Ogunniran, Founder and CEO of Eximia; Sulyman Bello, President of LERSA; Irene Aguttu, Chairperson of KILMANI Community Foundation; Confidence Achodo, CEO and Lead Consultant of Eden Oasis Realty; Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, Managing Director/CEO of LSDPC; Wola Joseph-Condotti, Managing Director, Distribution, at Transgrid Enerco Limited; and Tunde Obileye, Chairman of IWFM.

Their participation reflects the cross-sector nature of the conversation, bringing together expertise in facility management, real estate, community development, energy distribution and public-sector leadership.

REMA 2026 will also feature participation from Paystack MFB, Halogen and MTN FibreX, representing key areas of the residential community ecosystem, including financial services, security and connectivity. Their involvement reinforces the importance of collaboration between real estate stakeholders and the service providers that help communities function.

Commenting on the return of the conference, Abiola Showemimo, Chief Operating Officer of Venco, said:

“When we held the first REMA last year, we wanted to create a space for the people shaping residential communities across Africa to come together and have important conversations about the challenges we face. This year, we want to take those conversations further, towards practical solutions, stronger partnerships and real improvements in how communities operate. Building a residential community is one thing, but making it work well for the people who live there every day is another. That requires developers, estate managers, technology providers, financial institutions, government and other stakeholders to work more closely together. That's what REMA is about, and it's the kind of collaboration we hope to see more of across Africa.”

The 2026 edition reinforces REMA's ambition to serve as a platform for continued industry engagement, bringing together organisations that influence how communities are developed, managed and experienced. By encouraging collaboration across traditionally separate sectors, the conference aims to advance a more integrated approach to residential community management.

REMA 2026 is open to professionals and organisations across the real estate and community-living ecosystem, including property developers, estate and facility managers, PropTech companies, financial institutions, infrastructure providers, security organisations, telecommunications companies, investors, policymakers and community leaders.

Attendance is free. Interested participants can register at https://rema.venco.africa/ .

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Real Estate Management in Africa Conference (REMA 2026) Theme: From the Ground Up: Rethinking How Communities Live, Operate and Grow

Date: Thursday, 5 November 2026

Venue: Admiralty Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Convened by: Venco

About REMA

The Real Estate Management in Africa Conference (REMA) is a platform bringing together stakeholders across real estate, technology, infrastructure, finance, policy and community management to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping residential communities across Africa. Through industry discussions and stakeholder engagement, REMA seeks to encourage collaboration, practical solutions and improved approaches to how communities are managed and sustained.

About Venco

Venco Platforms Limited is a technology company focused on improving the experience of living in residential communities. Through digital solutions that support community management and service access, Venco works to simplify everyday operations and strengthen interactions between residents, estate managers and service providers.