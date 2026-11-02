Sowore releases CCTV footage capturing moment he and his team were brutally attacked with cutlass in Ekiti

BREAKING: MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH AS CHILLING ATTACK VIDEO REVEALS FACES OF ATTACKERS IN BRUTAL ASSAULT ON @SOWORE, TEAM IN ADO-EKITI Fresh video evidence has emerged showing the faces of individuals identified as participants in the October 30, 2026, armed attack on leaders and me, as well as members of the African Action Congress (AAC) and members of his team in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who assaulted one of our team members. The breakthrough comes amid disturbing revelations that CCTV recordings from Tawakalitu Restaurant, where the attack occurred, have reportedly been completely erased after police officers and the DSS took possession of the equipment and took it to Government House only to return it this evening without any images. Today, I contacted the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade; the Ado-Ekiti Central Police Station DPO, Mustapha Mohammed; and the state's Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Commander to demand updates on the investigation. Shockingly, the officers claimed there was "no complainant" because I had not submitted a written statement, despite police rescuing the victims, taking them to their hospital, arresting suspects, and recovering weapons, stolen phones, and other devices. I questioned the officers about stolen phones electronically traced to the Governor's Lodge and the missing CCTV recordings; they denied knowledge and abruptly ended their conversations. In another development, Tawakalitu Restaurant management reportedly confirmed that a DPO returned the CCTV equipment, but the recordings had been completely wiped. The management refused to identify the officer responsible for returning the equipment. This is an indication of a coordinated cover-up by the @PoliceNG hierarchy in Ekiti State However, the newly recovered video provides crucial leads in identifying individuals involved in the attack. Their identities and roles need a credible independent body to investigate, and we call for the removal of the CP and other officers involved in the cover-up. SEE BELOW THE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO SHOWING THE FACES OF ATTACKERS IN ACTION. #RevolutionNow