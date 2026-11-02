Sowore releases CCTV footage capturing moment he and his team were brutally attacked with cutlass in Ekiti
Sowore alleged that police officers and DSS operatives seized CCTV equipment from Tawakalitu Restaurant, where the October 30 attack occurred, before the recordings mysteriously disappeared.
The AAC presidential candidate claimed police officers dismissed his complaints, insisting he was not a complainant because he had not submitted a written statement.
Sowore demanded the removal of Ekiti State Commissioner of Police and other officers he accused of frustrating the investigation into the attack.
The activist described the footage as a breakthrough in efforts to identify those responsible for the October 30, 2026, assault, which occurred shortly after he concluded a radio interview at MIDAS FM 90.5 in the state capital.
In a statement shared on his social media account, Sowore alleged that the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) attempted to suppress evidence of the attack after they seized CCTV equipment from Tawakalitu Restaurant, where the incident occurred.
He claimed that the restaurant's surveillance recordings were wiped before the equipment was returned, raising concerns about possible interference with the investigation.
Sowore also accused the Ekiti State Police Command of deliberately delaying the investigation. He said he contacted the Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, the Ado-Ekiti Central Police Station Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mustapha Mohammed, and the Rapid Response Squad commander to demand updates.
According to him, the officers claimed there was "no complainant" because he had not submitted a written statement, despite the police's earlier intervention
Sowore described the development as evidence of a coordinated attempt to protect those responsible for the assault. He called for an independent investigation into the incident and demanded the removal of the commissioner and other officers he accused of covering up the case.
BREAKING: MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH AS CHILLING ATTACK VIDEO REVEALS FACES OF ATTACKERS IN BRUTAL ASSAULT ON @SOWORE, TEAM IN ADO-EKITI Fresh video evidence has emerged showing the faces of individuals identified as participants in the October 30, 2026, armed attack on leaders and me, as well as members of the African Action Congress (AAC) and members of his team in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who assaulted one of our team members. The breakthrough comes amid disturbing revelations that CCTV recordings from Tawakalitu Restaurant, where the attack occurred, have reportedly been completely erased after police officers and the DSS took possession of the equipment and took it to Government House only to return it this evening without any images. Today, I contacted the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade; the Ado-Ekiti Central Police Station DPO, Mustapha Mohammed; and the state's Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Commander to demand updates on the investigation. Shockingly, the officers claimed there was "no complainant" because I had not submitted a written statement, despite police rescuing the victims, taking them to their hospital, arresting suspects, and recovering weapons, stolen phones, and other devices. I questioned the officers about stolen phones electronically traced to the Governor's Lodge and the missing CCTV recordings; they denied knowledge and abruptly ended their conversations. In another development, Tawakalitu Restaurant management reportedly confirmed that a DPO returned the CCTV equipment, but the recordings had been completely wiped. The management refused to identify the officer responsible for returning the equipment. This is an indication of a coordinated cover-up by the @PoliceNG hierarchy in Ekiti State However, the newly recovered video provides crucial leads in identifying individuals involved in the attack. Their identities and roles need a credible independent body to investigate, and we call for the removal of the CP and other officers involved in the cover-up. SEE BELOW THE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO SHOWING THE FACES OF ATTACKERS IN ACTION. #RevolutionNow— Omoyele Sowore (@sowore) November 1, 2026
The latest development follows Sowore's earlier accusation that police officers and DSS operatives seized CCTV recordings from the restaurant in an attempt to shield the alleged attackers.
In his October 30 statement, he claimed that the attackers were captured on camera and accused the security agencies of suppressing the evidence to protect those responsible.
The footage comes days after the activist and his entourage were attacked during a visit to the state ahead of the 17.5-kilometre Ikogosi Marathon scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2026.
Sowore had participated in political engagements in Ekiti before visiting MIDAS FM 90.5 in Ado-Ekiti for a live radio interview on Friday, October 30. Shortly after the interview, which ended at about 1pm, he and members of his team stopped at Tawakalitu Restaurant in the Dalimore area for lunch.
According to Sowore, a group of armed men confronted them at the restaurant and launched an attack with firearms, sticks and broken bottles. He alleged that members of his security team were disarmed and assaulted, while he sustained injuries to his left leg and palm.
The incident prompted police intervention, and Sowore and members of his team received medical attention at a police medical facility. The Ekiti State Police Command subsequently confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the incident.
In its account, however, the police described the incident as an altercation between Sowore's group and some individuals at the restaurant.
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