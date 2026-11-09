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Popular Christian TikToker shows off new car months after viral relationship brouhaha

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:24 - 09 November 2026
Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril shows off new car
Nigerian Christian TikTok creator Audrey Cyril has taken to Instagram to celebrate buying a Hyundai Sonata, sharing her joy months after a viral relationship scandal dominated online discussions.
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  • Audrey Cyril has shown off a Hyundai Sonata in a new Instagram post.

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  • The Christian TikToker celebrated the milestone with a 'God did it' caption.

  • Her latest announcement comes months after her viral relationship saga.

Nigerian Christian TikTok creator Audrey Cyril has shown off a new car months after her relationship scandal made her a subject of widespread social media discussions.

Cyril shared a picture of herself posing with the vehicle on her Instagram page, @ms.auudrey_, on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with the caption: “A GOD DID IT SEASON FOR ME …LASTEST DRIVER IN TOWN.”

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Audrey Cyril shows off her new car.
Audrey Cyril shows off her new car.

The vehicle appears to be a Hyundai Sonata, specifically the seventh-generation model produced between 2015 and 2017.

Although Cyril did not disclose how much she spent on the car, her announcement has attracted attention, coming months after her relationship controversy generated conversations across Nigerian social media.

READ NEXT: 'No light anywhere!': Nigerians challenge power minister's claim that electricity has been restored in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, FCT

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In September, several women came forward with allegations that her fiancé, popularly known as Mr Presh, had been romantically involved with them while he was in a relationship with Cyril.

Audrey Cyril and Mr Presh

One of the women, identified as Oma, claimed she had been seeing Mr Presh and only discovered his relationship with the TikTok creator after they had allegedly spent time together on several occasions.

Other women subsequently shared accounts of their alleged encounters with him, including claims of dates, movie outings and staycations.

The allegations sparked widespread reactions, with social media users debating whether Cyril should proceed with her planned wedding.

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READ ALSO: 39-year-old Ghanaian singer Efya marries 33-year-old Nigerian artiste Thomas years after vowing never to marry, admits she lied.

Despite the controversy, the TikTok creator appeared to remain committed to her wedding plans. Linda Ikeji's Blog also reported that she went ahead with the wedding, even as the allegations continued to generate discussions online.

The saga later took another turn after Cyril reportedly deleted some engagement-related posts from her social media pages, prompting further speculation about her relationship.

She has now given followers a different reason to celebrate with her as she shows off her new Hyundai Sonata.

Audrey Cyril shows off her new car.
Audrey Cyril shows off her new car.
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Her caption, which describes the moment as a 'God did it' season, also reflects the faith-centred content that forms part of her online identity.

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