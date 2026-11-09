Popular Christian TikToker shows off new car months after viral relationship brouhaha
Audrey Cyril has shown off a Hyundai Sonata in a new Instagram post.
The Christian TikToker celebrated the milestone with a 'God did it' caption.
Her latest announcement comes months after her viral relationship saga.
Nigerian Christian TikTok creator Audrey Cyril has shown off a new car months after her relationship scandal made her a subject of widespread social media discussions.
Cyril shared a picture of herself posing with the vehicle on her Instagram page, @ms.auudrey_, on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with the caption: “A GOD DID IT SEASON FOR ME …LASTEST DRIVER IN TOWN.”
The vehicle appears to be a Hyundai Sonata, specifically the seventh-generation model produced between 2015 and 2017.
Although Cyril did not disclose how much she spent on the car, her announcement has attracted attention, coming months after her relationship controversy generated conversations across Nigerian social media.
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In September, several women came forward with allegations that her fiancé, popularly known as Mr Presh, had been romantically involved with them while he was in a relationship with Cyril.
One of the women, identified as Oma, claimed she had been seeing Mr Presh and only discovered his relationship with the TikTok creator after they had allegedly spent time together on several occasions.
Other women subsequently shared accounts of their alleged encounters with him, including claims of dates, movie outings and staycations.
The allegations sparked widespread reactions, with social media users debating whether Cyril should proceed with her planned wedding.
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Despite the controversy, the TikTok creator appeared to remain committed to her wedding plans. Linda Ikeji's Blog also reported that she went ahead with the wedding, even as the allegations continued to generate discussions online.
The saga later took another turn after Cyril reportedly deleted some engagement-related posts from her social media pages, prompting further speculation about her relationship.
She has now given followers a different reason to celebrate with her as she shows off her new Hyundai Sonata.
Her caption, which describes the moment as a 'God did it' season, also reflects the faith-centred content that forms part of her online identity.