I will go somewhere else — Van Dijk opens up on his Liverpool future

Veteran Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk spoke candidly about his contract situation.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk shows no signs of anxiety about his expiring contract, maintaining a laissez-faire attitude about his future at Anfield.

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The 35-year-old Netherlands international is set to become a free agent at the end of June 2027. He last extended his stay on Merseyside in April 2025, signing a two-year deal that resolved previous uncertainty, but he has yet to agree to fresh terms this season.

Speaking after Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, the defender offered a calm assessment of his situation.

No panic on Merseyside

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Van Dijk insisted his focus remains on his immediate on-pitch contributions rather than boardroom negotiations.

"I feel good but it's not about me at the moment. Let's see. I'm not in any panic," Van Dijk stated.

The veteran centre-back expressed complete contentment with his time at the club, regardless of the outcome.

"I want to keep playing and continue what I'm doing. Let's see what the season brings," he added. "I've had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that's the case."

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Should the club hierarchy decide against offering a renewal, Van Dijk is prepared to walk away. "If not, then I will go somewhere else. There's nothing to report at the moment but that doesn't mean that there's any stress or anything," he concluded.

A glittering legacy

The relaxed stance reflects the security of a player who has already secured his status as a club legend.

Van Dijk stands as one of the last remaining pillars of the dominant Jürgen Klopp era, having joined Liverpool in January 2018.

He anchored the defence that captured the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and the drought-ending 2019/20 Premier League title.

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🚨 Virgil van Dijk on his contract expiring in June: “I feel good but it’s not about me at the moment. Let’s see. I’m not in any panic”. “I want to keep playing and continue what I’m doing. Let’s see what the season brings. I’ve had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that’s the case”. “If not, then I will go somewhere else”. “There’s nothing to report at the moment but that doesn’t mean that there’s any stress or anything”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 10, 2026

His medal collection also includes the 2021/22 FA Cup and two EFL Cups won in 2021/22 and 2023/24 under the former German manager. He also won the 2024/25 post-Klopp era Premier League title.

Despite his age, Van Dijk remains indispensable under current head coach Andoni Iraola, playing every available minute in the Premier League this season.

He reinforced that importance during the weekend win over Crystal Palace, helping secure three points through goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak.