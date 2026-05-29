​How Maltina turned everyday moments into joyful experiences across Nigeria

There was a time when moments of simple joy felt magical.

The excitement of getting gifts. The freedom of dancing without care. The happiness that came from laughing with friends and family. For many Nigerians, those memories still hold a special place. But somewhere between growing up and navigating everyday responsibilities, moments like these became fewer and farther between.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maltina set out to bring that feeling back.

As part of its “Nourishment Fit For You” platform, the brand created experiences designed to reconnect Nigerians with joy, wonder, togetherness, and the childlike happiness that often gets lost in everyday life.

The first of these experiences was a series of surprise flash mob performances across Lagos. These lively performances transformed public spaces into scenes of joy and excitement, drawing in hundreds of spectators and creating unforgettable real-time moments. Audiences were captivated by the creativity and energy of the performances, turning ordinary moments into shared experiences of happiness.

The excitement did not stop there. Maltina also expanded the gifting experience beyond Lagos to cities like Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Abeokuta, nourishing more than 5,000 consumers in one day. As laughter and excitement spread across the country, the initiative reinforced Maltina’s identity as a brand committed to sharing nourishment and happiness in ways that feel meaningful and relatable to everyday Nigerians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the initiative, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc, shared that, “Maltina is about sharing happiness and offering nourishment to everyone. Part of this initiative was inspired by the desire to celebrate the childlike joy that still exists in all of us and create moments that people can genuinely connect with.”

As Maltina celebrates 50 years, the initiative reflects the brand’s continued commitment to creating meaningful experiences, sharing happiness, and nourishing generations beyond refreshment alone.