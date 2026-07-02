A prominent consultant gastroenterologist slumped and passed away just fifteen minutes after arriving at a clinic in Kano to treat waiting patients

A prominent consultant gastroenterologist slumped and passed away just fifteen minutes after arriving at a clinic in Kano to treat waiting patients

He came to treat patients, then collapsed instead: Nigerian consultant doctor dies just 15 minutes after arriving hospital

A Nigerian consultant doctor, Dr Ibrahim, died just 15 minutes after arriving at a Kano hospital to attend to waiting patients. His final moments and last words have left many Nigerians emotional.

Dr Ibrahim, a Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, died about 15 minutes after arriving at Arewa Surgery Hospital in Kano.

He had come to attend to elderly patients who had been waiting for him after agreeing to leave his home following Maghrib prayers.

Fellow consultants reportedly tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

According to a witness, his final words were "LA'ILAHA ILLALLAH."

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What started as another regular hospital visit ended in heartbreak after a Nigerian consultant doctor reportedly slumped and died just minutes after arriving to attend to patients who had been waiting for him.

Dr Ibrahim, a Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, died on Saturday at Arewa Surgery Hospital, Hotoro Bypass, Kano State, barely 15 minutes after getting to the hospital.

The sad incident was shared by Suleiman Harbo, an aide to the Jigawa State Governor, who had taken his elderly mother to the hospital for a scheduled appointment.

According to Harbo, they were originally meant to see another consultant physician, Dr Mijinyawa, but were informed he would not be available. Hospital staff then recommended Dr Ibrahim, who regularly attended to patients referred by the consultant.

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The devastating incident unfolded at the Arewa Surgery Hospital along the Hotoro Bypass in Kano State.

Harbo said he wasn't worried because he already knew Dr Ibrahim personally. They attended university around the same period and had several mutual friends.

He explained that his mother, alongside about five other elderly patients, all aged over 80, waited patiently for the doctor to arrive after he agreed to come to the hospital following Maghrib prayers.

In his tribute, Harbo wrote: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihir raji'un. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.

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It is not in my habit to write tributes, even after witnessing several sudden and painful deaths. But the loss I witnessed yesterday, Saturday, was both shocking and deeply humbling.”

He recalled that after praying Maghrib, he returned to the hospital's waiting area, unaware that Dr Ibrahim had already arrived.

Sadly, the doctor reportedly became dizzy immediately after stepping out of his car.

Other doctors at the hospital rushed him to the emergency unit and desperately tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead within 15 minutes.

Harbo described the painful irony of the situation.

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“The painful irony was this: All the patients waiting to see him are above 80 years of age, and about five Senior Consultant doctors fought to save him, yet all of them broke down in tears.”

His elderly mother, who had no idea what was happening, simply wanted to leave because she was worried she had missed her Maghrib prayer.

Harbo said another patient then gently broke the heartbreaking news to her.

“Hajiya, the doctor we all are waiting for has just arrived… and has passed away.”

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His mother reportedly responded: “Innalillahi wa'inna ilaihir raji'un... Tafida tashi mutafi gida kawai Allah yajikansa, ni nawarke ma, let’s go home.”

One detail from the tragic incident has especially touched many people online.

According to Harbo, everyone present heard Dr Ibrahim's final words before he passed away.

“But in all of this, there is a profound comfort: his last words were LA'ILAHA ILLALLAH which everyone present heard clearly.”

He concluded his tribute with prayers for the late doctor.

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“Dr. Ibrahim, may Allah forgive your shortcomings, accept your last testimony, grant you Al-Jannah Firdaus, and give your family the fortitude to bear this loss. Amin.”