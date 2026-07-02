PlayStation announces plans to end production of physical game discs

PlayStation has announced it will stop producing physical game discs for all new releases from January 2028

PlayStation has announced it will stop producing physical game discs for all new releases from January 2028

Starting in 2028, Plystation users will no longer be able to purchase physical game discs.

PlayStation has announced it will stop producing physical game discs for all new releases from January 2028, with new titles available exclusively through the PlayStation Store and retailers in digital formats only.

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The decision is driven by rapidly changing consumer habits, with nearly four in five PlayStation game purchases already being made digitally.

The announcement has sparked backlash from fans who value physical game collecting and the ability to resell titles, and comes amid broader worries about digital ownership.

Popular video game manufacturer PlayStation has announced plans to discontinue the production of disc games from January 2028, thus marking a definitive shift towards digitalisation by one of the world's most-used gaming platforms.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 1, July 2026, in a post on the official PlayStation Blog. With this development, starting January 2028, all new PlayStation games will only be available for digital purchase and download.

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The policy, while a significant one, already exists within the PlayStation business set-up as there are digital purchase options for users who might not want to purchase a physical disc. It's also important to note that the Sony PlayStation 5 console comes with a no-disc version that requires gamers to rely solely on digital purchases.

Announcing its decision, Sony framed it as an inevitable response to shifting consumer behaviour. "This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs," the company wrote. "This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today."

Supplying data to back its decision, Sony's most recent figures show that nearly four in five full game purchases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 were made digitally over the past year. This statistic shows a shift in player habits amidst the fast rise in digitalisation.

PlayStation is ending production of physical game discs for all new games, starting January 2028.



From that date, new games will be available in digital formats only. pic.twitter.com/wERAwKMwBZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 1, 2026

The company's decision comes just weeks after Rockstar Games announced that the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto VI will have a physical edition that will only include a digital download code in the box rather than an actual game disc.

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Both the decisions from Rockstar Games and Sony to discontinue the production of physical discs have drawn reactions from users, with many criticising it as a policy that takes away from the gaming experience and accessibility.

Concerns over gaming experience and accessibility

Part of the criticism from fans over Sony's decision to discontinue discs for new games included eliminating the options of gamers who wish to own physical copies, both for the experience and as a possible collectable for their collection.

Replying to a user who questioned the anger from gamers over the news, South African Comedian and TV Host Trevor Noah opined that discontinuing physical copies of games will rob many users who purchase second-hand games and share discs, due to the high cost of some games, of the chance to access more gaming options.

"For a lot of gamers, physical discs are the only way they could afford to play games because they could get them secondhand. You can also give games to your younger siblings, which is a great way to introduce them to the games you were playing," Noah said.

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South African Comedian and TV Host Trevor Noah opined that discontinuing physical copies of games will rob many users who purchase second-hand games and share discs

I completely understand where you’re coming from, but for a lot of gamers physical discs are the only way they could afford to play games because they could get them secondhand. You can also give games to your younger siblings Which is a great way to introduce them to the games… https://t.co/R6mlb1I0KG — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 2, 2026