Prominent Nigerian clerics Pastor William Kumuyi and Pastor Enoch Adeboye have offered differing viewpoints on the nation's security architecture and governance

Prominent Nigerian clerics Pastor William Kumuyi and Pastor Enoch Adeboye have offered differing viewpoints on the nation's security architecture and governance

“God is the only solution to insecurity in Nigeria, not Tinubu or anybody.” — Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi says only God can solve Nigeria's insecurity, not Tinubu or anyone else, while Pastor E.A. Adeboye defends President Bola Tinubu's handling of the security crisis but calls for tougher action against terrorists.

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi said only God, not President Bola Tinubu or any politician, can solve Nigeria's insecurity.

Kumuyi made the remark during a visit to the Benue State Government House ahead of a Global Crusade in Gboko and Otukpo.

Pastor E.A. Adeboye defended Tinubu, saying the president has fulfilled his role by directing the military to tackle terrorists.

Adeboye, however, urged Tinubu to give military commanders a 90-day ultimatum to defeat terrorism and dismantle those financing violent groups.

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Nigeria's worsening insecurity has once again become a major talking point, this time with two of the country's influential pastors sharing different perspectives on what should be done.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, says the real solution to Nigeria's security crisis is not President Bola Tinubu or any other political leader, but God.

Kumuyi made the statement during a courtesy visit to the Benue State Government House as part of activities for the church's week-long Global Crusade holding in Gboko and Otukpo Local Government Areas.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the cleric urged Nigerians to turn to God for help, insisting that while humans may be behind the violence, they are not the ultimate answer to ending it.

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"God remains the ultimate solution to the nation’s challenges. We know that, when bad things happen, there are people who are responsible for it, but the people are not the solution. God is our problem solver," Kumuyi said.

His comments come at a time when many parts of Nigeria, especially Benue State, continue to battle deadly attacks by armed groups, kidnappers and other criminal elements. Benue has recorded several tragic killings in recent months, with residents repeatedly calling on the Federal Government to improve security across the state.

During the visit, Benue State Deputy Governor Sam Ode, who represented Governor Hyacinth Alia, said the state remains committed to promoting peace despite the security challenges.

According to him, the Alia administration is focused on building a peaceful, united and inclusive Benue where residents can live and work without fear.

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Interestingly, Kumuyi's remarks come just days after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, publicly defended President Bola Tinubu over criticism surrounding the country's worsening insecurity.

Speaking at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group in Washington on June 23, Adeboye argued that many Nigerians wrongly blame the president for the security situation.

“I don’t support those who are saying Tinubu has not done enough. You don’t expect him to go and put on khaki.”



~ Pastor Adeboye speaks on President Bola Tinubu’s effort to end insecurity in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/Tgk0e1y7xD — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) June 30, 2026

"I don’t support those accusing the president of not doing enough," he said. "When the commander-in-chief has given instructions to his subordinates, he has done his bit. You don’t expect him to put on khaki and go to the battlefield."

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Adeboye compared Tinubu's role to that of United States President Donald Trump, saying heads of state issue military orders but are not expected to personally fight on the frontlines.

However, the respected cleric also admitted that insecurity has become worse across Nigeria. He challenged President Tinubu to take stronger steps by giving military commanders a 90-day deadline to eliminate terrorism or resign, while also directing security agencies to identify and dismantle the financial networks sponsoring terrorists.