Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola provided insight into his involvement during the first Neymar transfer saga.

Former Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he held a private hotel meeting with Neymar in a bid to lure the Brazilian forward to Germany before he completed his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview with Brazil legend Romário on Romário TV broadcast yesterday, November 24, the 55-year-old coach confirmed he personally pitched his tactical vision to the then-Santos star, though he conceded that Neymar made the right choice by moving to the Camp Nou.

What Guardiola said

Guardiola explained that his desire to coach Neymar stemmed from watching the forward up close during Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Santos in the December 2011 FIFA Club World Cup final in Yokohama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having agreed to take over at Bayern Munich for the 2013/14 campaign while on a sabbatical in New York, Guardiola learnt during a UEFA gathering that Neymar's proposed switch to Barcelona had not yet been finalised.

"I was really trying to bring Neymar Jr to FC Bayern. We even had a meeting in a hotel room to discuss tactics and vision," Guardiola said on Romário TV.

Despite laying out a detailed blueprint for how Neymar would spearhead his new attack in Bavaria, Guardiola acknowledged that Barcelona already held a decisive advantage in negotiations.

"Neymar was already close to Barcelona and he decided to go there, a good decision by Ney!" he added.

How Europe battled for Neymar

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardiola's intervention came during a fierce multi-club pursuit for Neymar, who had scored 136 goals in 225 appearances for Santos between 2009 and 2013 and won the 2011 Copa Libertadores.

Neymar had previously recounted the same encounter on the Podpah podcast in February 2025, recalling how Guardiola arrived at his Swiss hotel room at 2am alongside his father and a translator during the January 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or gala in Zurich.

During that meeting, Guardiola opened a laptop to map out his positional role and pledged to resign if Neymar failed to score 60 goals a season in Germany, before reluctantly admitting that Bayern Munich was his next destination.

Real Madrid also tabled a lucrative offer that Neymar said would have earned him three times more than his Barcelona salary, yet the forward signed a five-year contract with the Catalan club on May 26, 2013, in a transfer package that Barcelona later acknowledged totalled €86.2 million after accounting for a €10 million pre-agreement payment made in 2011.

With Neymar bound for Spain and Bayern's hierarchy reluctant to sanction a complex South American transfer, the German club instead triggered Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Götze's €37 million release clause in April 2013 to satisfy Guardiola's request for a versatile attacker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Divergent paths to silverware

Choosing Barcelona over Munich proved transformative for Neymar, who formed a prolific attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez following Suárez's arrival in 2014.

Across four seasons at the Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017, Neymar recorded 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 appearances, winning eight major trophies: two LALIGA titles (2014/15 and 2015/16), three Copa del Rey crowns (2014/15, 2015/16, and 2016/17), the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League, the 2013 Supercopa de España, and the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup.

During the 2014/15 treble campaign, Neymar scored 39 goals across all competitions, including three goals across both legs, as Barcelona eliminated Guardiola's Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-finals before netting in the 3-1 final victory over Juventus in Berlin.

Guardiola still enjoyed sustained domestic dominance across his three seasons in charge of Bayern between 2013 and 2016, capturing seven trophies: three consecutive Bundesliga titles (2013/14, 2014/15, and 2015/16), two DFB-Pokal trophies (2013/14 and 2015/16), the 2013 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement