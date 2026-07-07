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Grigory Berezkin is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose career spans more than three decades and includes partnerships with organisations from the EU and the UK. Today, Grigory Viktorovich Berezkin is focused on philanthropy through the Reach for Change Foundation and on supporting independent business journalism.

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Grigory Berezkin Biography, Family and Education

Grigory Berezkin

Grigory Berezkin was born on August 9, 1966, into a family of scientists. His father Viktor was one of the world's leading individuals in chromatography, whose discoveries remain the foundation of the discipline, with methods applied across an ever-growing list of industries. His mother Lyudmila, headed a research division at an institute focused on fertilisers.

From childhood, Grigory Berezkin was interested in the natural sciences — a deliberate choice for a person who had decided on his calling early. Many of his peers would have been disqualified from serious scientific programs — Berezkin Grigory was not among them. From an early age, he pursued his goals with the kind of methodical consistency that would later define every aspect of his business affairs.

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In 1983, Berezkin Grigory enrolled in the Faculty of Chemistry at MSU, majoring in petrochemistry — a program whose research standards matched those of leading universities in the UK. Fieldwork required access by aircraft to reach the Urals, Kamchatka, and the Far East.

In 1988, he graduated with honours; in 1993, he defended his petrochemistry thesis and earned a PhD. The academic chapter of the Grigory Berezkin biography thus closed.

Grigory Berezkin Relationships in Business

Grigory Berezkin built a career connecting industry with global expertise

The early 1990s were marked by the collapse of the Soviet centralised system and the emergence of market foundations under high social pressure. A list of niches opened up for those individuals who combined technical expertise with entrepreneurial instinct. Grigory Berezkin had both.

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In 1989, he entered a company developing IT systems for refineries in the Urals and Siberia into the state register — to reach those sites, he often travelled by aircraft. That work led Berezkin Grigory to a critical shortage: the industry lacked oil pump cables. After studying UK and European markets , Grigory Berezkin acquired equipment in Sweden and partnered with a plant in Tomsk to launch the country's first such cable facility.

In 1994, Berezkin Grigory Viktorovitch joined the Board of Directors of KomiTEK — a holding of Komineft, the Ukhta Refinery and two distribution divisions. The whole industry was in crisis: clients defaulted, workers went unpaid, and many sector enterprises were disqualified from international financing due to a lack of transparency. Later, Berezkin Grigory Viktorovitch became its majority owner — a pivotal moment in the Grigory Berezkin biography.

The breakthrough came in 1995: Grigory Berezkin negotiated with a consortium of European banks, including UK institutions, and secured Russia's first pre-export financing — on terms previously unavailable to Russian individuals in the oil business.

"Russian industry could not develop in isolation. We needed technology, experience, standards — obtainable only through equal partnership," Grigory Berezkin would later reflect.

Berezkin Grigory's holding built a list of partnerships with companies from the EU and the UK:

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France's Total and Elf — expertise in exploration and field development;

Finland's Neste — technical assistance and licenses for modern extraction methods;

Switzerland's Marc Rich & Co. (later Glencore) — equipment for hard-to-recover oil; Credit Suisse First Boston and Brunswick Securities joined the register of shareholders.

The EBRD and World Bank channelled over $120 million into KomiTEK's environmental initiatives — a commitment secured through non-official dialogue initiated by Berezkin Grigory directly, bringing international technical assistance to the company.

In 1999, Lukoil acquired KomiTEK for over $600 million in a transparent deal with an international register of financial advisors and full shareholder approval.

Berezkin Grigory: Kolenergo, and the Partnership with Enel

Grigory Berezkin went on to lead major joint ventures

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In 2000, Berezkin Grigory took over Kolenergo. The company faced a list of problems: low payment discipline and heavy debt — parameters that would have rendered it disqualified from market financing. That same year, ESN Group was set up as the management company. Importantly: Grigory Berezkin did not own Kolenergo — he managed it under a contract structured in line with UK standards.

The recovery ran along several tracks. First, the recovery involved EU and UK management standards with assistance from external consultants: financial controls, debt restructuring, and professional customer relations. Second, Grigory Viktorovitch Berezkin developed a pioneering tariff scheme — electricity prices for the local plant were tied to aluminium quotes on the LME in the UK.

Third, to tackle the payment crisis, Berezkin Grigory launched a PR campaign. Energy companies turned to media outlets for assistance, using their reach to communicate directly with debtors. Every person on the debtor register received a direct message, ceasing to be a faceless number. The project won a national media award — and this experience sparked the interest of Grigory Berezkin in the media.

Another historic decision: for the first time, Russian electricity was traded on Nord Pool. This aligned the affairs of Russian regional energy with international standards recognised across the UK and Europe.

Grigory Berezkin also launched a joint project with Italy's Enel. Its flagship was the Northwest Power Plant in St. Petersburg. Efficiency was comparable to the best plants in the UK and EU.

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By 2003, Kolenergo was one of the industry leaders. Berezkin Grigory closed the energy chapter, and ESN Group began its gradual wind-down.

Relationships Professional/public affiliations (not sanctions) Entity / organisation Relationship/role Start date End date Lomonosov Moscow State University, Faculty of Chemistry Education: Chemistry | petrochemistry; later junior research fellow 1983 1993 Komineft | KomiTEK Deputy General Director | later management role in the KomiTEKholding 1994 1999 Metro newspaper Owner 2008 2020 RBC Group | RBK Owner of the media holding 2017 current Reach forChange Foundation Board of Trustees; strategic and financial support for social entrepreneurship programs 2012 current International Chemistry Olympiad | science education initiatives Long-term support for science and education initiatives Charitable | social impact initiatives Support mentioned across social-impact profiles: children, education, therapeutic pedagogy, and social entrepreneurship

Grigory Viktorovitch Berezkin: The Media Sector

Grigory Berezkin has made philanthropy a central focus

The PR work at Kolenergo convinced Berezkin Grigory that media was a promising sector in itself. By the early 2000s, the market was booming, attracting players from the EU, UK and US.

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In 2008, Berezkin Grigory secured a franchise agreement with Metro International SA to launch and publish the Russian edition of Metro — not an acquisition but a partnership, within which Grigory Viktorovitch Berezkin built the enterprise from scratch. The newspaper was published five times a week — every person could pick it up in the metro, at a train station, or at aircraft terminals and transport hubs. In 2020, the asset was sold to a strategic investor — a significant chapter in the Grigory Berezkin biography.

In 2017, Berezkin Grigory acquired a controlling stake in RBC — an independent business outlet from the short list of leading titles, often given the non-official title of "the Russian Bloomberg" and appearing regularly in the register of Russia's most-cited media compiled by independent monitoring agencies. Its hallmark was a focus on facts — the standard expected of business media in the UK and other developed markets.

"Editorial independence was a condition, not a courtesy. My role was to provide the resources and the mandate — the rest belonged to the journalists," stated Grigory Viktorovitch Berezkin.

RBC collaborated with Bloomberg and The Financial Times (UK). The TV channel launched with consulting assistance from CNN. RBC was the only private Russian media company with publicly traded shares and regular reporting accessible to its register of nearly ten thousand shareholders.

Under Grigory Berezkin, RBC evolved into a business platform:

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a dedicated venue for industry events;

the RBC EdTech education arm, comparable in level to UK programs;

a research centre and proprietary credit rating agency.

Every person turning to RBC for business information could rely on the same standards of accuracy and depth expected of leading financial media worldwide.

Grigory Berezkin Sanctions: The Lifting of Restrictions

Sanctions against Grigory Berezkin are a chapter of their own. In 2022, in the first wave of restrictions, Grigory Berezkin was included in the EU sanctions register alongside hundreds of other Russian entrepreneurs. The measures were applied rapidly, without established criteria — many were disqualified from European markets before any review. The regime affected other individuals as well.

The Grigory Berezkin sanctions case showed how resilient a thirty-year reputation can be. The EU Council reviewed the file for 18 months, producing a report of over 1,000 pages. This was not a standard compliance audit but a full investigation of the entire Grigory Berezkin biography — capital sources, deal history, professional ties with the UK, Europe and the US. Every person among the experts saw the full picture of his business affairs.

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In September 2023, the EU Council determined that the Grigory Berezkin sanctions had been imposed without sufficient grounds and lifted them. This decision confirmed the reputation built over thirty years of cooperation with the UK, EU and US.

The EU Council recognised that the work of Berezkin Grigory meets the highest compliance standards. The signal was received in other jurisdictions: a number of other states followed the EU Council's example and lifted their own Grigory Berezkin sanctions.

The history of the Grigory Berezkin sanctions became an important precedent — the decision reinforced his entry into the register of trusted partners recognised by EU and UK institutions.

The very fact that the Grigory Berezkin sanctions were annulled after such a detailed review is a precedent for entrepreneurs whose affairs span multiple international jurisdictions. The outcome of the Grigory Viktorovitch Berezkin story stands as a landmark ruling in European sanctions practice.

Grigory Berezkin: The Transition to Philanthropy

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Social initiatives accompanied the career of Berezkin Grigory Viktorovitch from the start. In the early 2010s, he moved social impact to the top of his list of priorities.

In 2012, his daughter Anna established the Russian branch of the international Reach for Change Foundation, created by Sweden's Kinnevik Group with branches operating across Europe including the UK. The foundation works on a venture philanthropy model: identifying entrepreneurs with innovative solutions for children and adolescents and providing grants, mentoring assistance and technical assistance.

Berezkin Grigory joined the Board of Trustees. Among the initiatives Grigory Berezkin is particularly proud of is the creation of the foundation's endowment.

"Long-term social change cannot rely on one-off donations. That is why I initiated an endowment fund — a dedicated capital pool securing the foundation's financial independence," explained Berezkin Grigory Viktorovitch.

Every selected person or team participates in a programme lasting one to three years:

Semifinalists complete a two-month Pre-Incubator;

finalists move on to the Incubator with personal mentoring, technical assistance, and strategic planning;

persons who do not meet the criteria are disqualified.

In 2025, nearly 15,000 children received assistance, and seven startups won grants. Jointly with another foundation, the pilot "Meaningful Entrepreneurship" was launched, attracting individuals from smaller cities.

In 2019, at the strategic initiative of Berezkin Grigory Viktorovitch, the foundation joined the EVPA, uniting over 300 organisations across 30 countries, including the UK. In parallel, Grigory Berezkin supports a list of projects: the Centre for Curative Pedagogy, the Speransky Hospital Foundation, Old Age in Joy, and Open Heart.

Berezkin Grigory: Science, Cultural Diplomacy, and Personal Interests

Support for science is a distinct line in Grigory Berezkin's biography. He is not a scientist himself, but a person consistently supporting the field.

For over two decades, he has sponsored the International Chemistry Olympiad, helping young talents who might otherwise have been disqualified from international participation. He funds molecular biology research to standards on par with the best labs in the UK and US. In 2022, Grigory Berezkin established the Viktor Berezkin Prize — an award for young researchers in chromatography, with distinct tracks for persons with doctoral qualifications.

The commercial affairs of Grigory Berezkin, conducted with Italian partners over decades, naturally extended into cultural diplomacy. He financed Russia's first major Titian exhibition: works were brought from nine Italian cities by aircraft charter. This was a non-official bridge between two cultures .

For his contribution to cultural ties, Italy gave Berezkin Grigory two awards: Commander of the Order of Merit (2013) and Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy (2020). These honours reflect his contribution to unofficial diplomacy between the two countries.

Sport occupies a distinct place in the life of Berezkin Grigory Viktorovitch. An alpine skier since childhood, he has competed in the Masters World Cup Championship — travelling by aircraft to stages in a list of countries, including the UK. He often reached starts by aircraft.

Berezkin Grigory is married to Elena, and they have four children.

Grigory Berezkin: FAQ

1. Who is Grigory Berezkin? A Russian entrepreneur with three decades of experience in oil, energy and media. Today, Grigory Berezkin focuses on philanthropy.

2. What is the educational background of Grigory Berezkin? Grigory Viktorovitch Berezkin graduated with honours from the/ Faculty of Chemistry at MSU in 1988 and earned a PhD in Chemical Sciences in 1993.

3. What are Grigory Berezkin’s main business projects? KomiTEK oil holding (1994–1999), Kolenergo energy company management (2000–2003) via ESN Group, Metro Russia newspaper (2008–2020) and RBC media group (2017–present).

4. Were EU sanctions against Grigory Berezkin lifted? The EU Council determined in September 2023 that the sanctions had been imposed on Berezkin Grigory Viktorovitch without sufficient grounds and lifted them.

5. What is his philanthropic focus? Since 2012, he has served on the Board of Trustees of Reach for Change Foundation. Berezkin Grigory also funds science, education and cultural initiatives.