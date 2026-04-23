Girls’ Hostel by Bolu Essien shows the secondary school power play that never really leaves us

Bolu Essien’s Girls’ Hostel is a gritty, realistic dive into the social hierarchies and power plays of secondary school life. A compelling series that explores bullying, insecurity, and the intense rivalry between students.

There’s something about secondary school stories that lingers. Maybe it’s the uniforms, maybe it’s the hierarchy, or maybe it’s the quiet yet obvious of trying to belong. Girls’ Hostel leans fully into that world, and not the polished, romanticised version. This one feels closer to memory. A little uncomfortable. A little too real.

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Created by Bolu Essien, the series opens with a cloud hanging over its lead character, Ufuoma. She’s not just the “new girl.” She’s a suspect. Two students from her former school are in a coma, and somehow, she’s in the middle of it. Her passport seized. Police involved. Reputation already stained before she even stepped into a new classroom.

That tension travels with her.

And then she meets Lara.

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Played within a strong ensemble that includes Bolu Essien, Inem King, Onyinye Odokoro, Darasimi Ogbetah, Ruth 'Omooba' Adepoju, Remi Surutu, Toyin Alausa, Eva Ibiam, Miriam Peters and others, the show thrives on character interplay, but Lara is the pulse. The IT girl. The one who has already decided how the social order should look, and refuses to be edited out of it.

From the moment Ufuoma arrives, the balance shifts.

A dance battle, simple, almost trivial on the surface, becomes symbolic. Ufuoma wins. Lara loses. And just like that, the throne wobbles.

But Girls’ Hostel isn’t really about dance or debates or school activities. Those are just arenas. The real story is about power. Who holds it, who threatens it, and what people are willing to do to keep it.

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Lara isn’t written as a flat villain, which is one of the show’s strongest choices. She’s sharp, territorial, sometimes cruel, but not hollow. There are moments when you almost understand her. Almost. She’s the kind of character you don’t root for, but you can’t ignore. There’s something deeply human about her need to stay on top, even when it pushes her into questionable territory.

That’s what makes her interesting.

And honestly, a little unsettling.

Because Lara feels familiar.

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We’ve seen versions of her before, in school, in workplaces, even in adult relationships. That person who sees someone else’s excellence not as inspiration, but as a threat. That instinct to compete not to grow, but to eliminate.

What stood out for me was Lara’s character, how complex, frustrating, but deeply compelling it was. The realistic portrayal of bullying and social hierarchy, and the emotional undercurrent around insecurity and competition.

The series doesn’t scream this message at you. It lets it sit quietly. But it lands.

Ufuoma, on the other hand, is more restrained. There’s a quietness to her, a kind of emotional distance that makes sense given her situation. She’s carrying too much. Suspicion. Pressure. A past that’s catching up to her in slow, uncomfortable ways.

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But here’s where things get a bit shaky.

For someone in her position, already under investigation, already aware that she’s being targeted, Ufuoma sometimes feels… too relaxed. Too open. There’s a lack of caution that doesn’t quite add up. Especially with the diary situation. After suspecting someone like Lara once, it’s hard to believe she wouldn’t tighten her guard. That slight gap in character logic pulls you out of the story, even if just briefly.

It’s not a dealbreaker. But it’s noticeable.

Ufuoma’s character, though, didn’t feel real. Her caution (or lack of it) in key situations isn’t something someone in her circumstances would do in a real scenario. Her slight inconsistencies in character decision-making when she knew she was targeted were not smart. However, let’s see what happens in the coming episodes.

Still, the show finds its footing again through its layered subplots. Friendships fracture. Alliances shift. The tension between Lara, Jennifer, and Bola adds another dimension to the story, showing that power struggles aren’t just about one rivalry; they ripple across groups.

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And then there’s Aisha.

Her dynamic with Lara is subtle but telling. The longing to be accepted. To be close to power. It’s not loud, but it’s there. And it reflects something very real, how proximity to influence can feel like identity, especially at that age.

One of the things Girls’ Hostel does well is how it handles bullying. It doesn’t exaggerate it into something dramatic and cinematic. Instead, it shows the everyday version. The side comments. The exclusion. The manipulation. The slow erosion of confidence.

The kind that often goes unnoticed.

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And that’s where the show hits hardest.

Because it doesn’t just show bullying, it shows what it can turn people into. Victims. Perpetrators. Or sometimes, both.

There’s also an underlying conversation about self-worth that runs quietly beneath the drama. Lara’s actions, when you strip them down, don’t come from strength. They come from insecurity. From a need to remain relevant. To stay chosen.

It raises an uncomfortable question: if you can’t handle someone being better than you, did you ever truly believe in yourself?

That idea lingers long after the episodes end.

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Visually and structurally, the show keeps things simple. It doesn’t rely on heavy production or dramatic flair. The storytelling is direct. Sometimes uneven, yes, but grounded enough to keep you engaged.

Dialogue feels natural in many places, though occasionally it leans into predictability. Some scenes could have used more restraint, more silence even. Not every emotion needs to be spoken.

But when it works, it works.

Especially in moments where the tension is allowed to breathe.

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Overall, Girls’ Hostel is not trying to be perfect. It’s trying to be honest. And for the most part, it succeeds.

It reminds you of how intense those formative years can be. How small environments can feel like entire worlds. How the things we experience at that stage, competition, rejection, validation, don’t just disappear. They follow us. They shape how we show up later in life.

Sometimes in ways we don’t even realise.

In the end, Girls’ Hostel feels less like a show and more like a mirror. Not always comfortable to look into, but worth it. Click here to watch- (5) Bolu Essien TV - YouTube