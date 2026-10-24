Meet the Nigerian police officer who turned down a $200,000 bribe to cover up robbery

In April 2022, Superintendent Daniel Itse Amah rejected a massive $200,000 bribe offered to abandon a ₦320.5 million robbery case in Kano. His uncompromising integrity led to major arrests, a presidential award, and a promotion.

Daniel Itse Amah rejected a $200,000 bribe to abandon an armed robbery investigation in Kano.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case involved a robbery plot targeting Bureau de Change operators carrying about ₦320.5 million.

His investigation led to the arrest and prosecution of the principal suspect and other officers.

Amah received a presidential integrity award, a promotion and a ₦1 million cash reward.

In 2022, a Nigerian police officer turned down a $200,000 bribe offered to make an armed robbery case disappear, choosing to pursue the investigation despite the enormous amount of money placed before him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer, Superintendent of Police Daniel Itse Amah, was the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasarawa Division in Kano State when the incident occurred in April 2022.

The case involved a robbery plot allegedly arranged by a suspect identified as Ali Zaki, who reportedly convinced Bureau de Change operators that he had $750,000 available for exchange.

According to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the operators were persuaded to proceed with the transaction after a bank staff member confirmed the availability of the money.

DPO Daniel Itse Amah

However, the suspect allegedly arranged for armed robbers to follow and attack the operators while they were transporting the money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The robbery involved approximately ₦320.5 million, according to the ICPC’s account of the case.

When the matter was reported to Amah’s division, the police began investigating the incident. Investigators eventually traced the principal suspect, but the case took another turn when an attempt was allegedly made to stop the investigation with a substantial bribe.

The ICPC said Zaki offered Amah $200,000 through a bank staff member in exchange for dropping the case.

Amah rejected the offer. Instead, the bank staff member was arrested, and the investigation continued, leading to the arrest of Zaki and other suspects.

The case also implicated police officers, according to reports on the investigation. Authorities subsequently pursued the case, with reports confirming the prosecution of the principal suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amah’s decision attracted national recognition, with the Inspector-General of Police at the time, Usman Baba, commending him for integrity and professionalism.

In August 2022, the police chief praised Amah for refusing the bribe and helping secure the arrests of members of the suspected robbery syndicate.

The recognition continued in October 2022, when former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the 2022 Public Service Integrity Award on Amah following a recommendation by the ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye.

The award recognised his refusal to accept the money and his commitment to ensuring the robbery case was investigated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amah was later promoted from Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission. The commission also awarded him ₦1 million in recognition of his conduct.

Speaking after receiving the commission’s recognition, Amah credited the police leadership for supporting his work and said he valued a life of integrity.

“I must acknowledge this effort was not borne out of a lone effort. The leadership provided by the IGP made it easy for me to do this,” he said.