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Gaise Baba releases ‘God Isa Cooking’, a musical tribute to Nigerian sound, faith, and cultural memory

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 16:15 - 24 August 2026
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Afrogospel artist Gaise Baba releases new album, God Is Cooking
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Nigerian Afrogospel artist Gaise Baba has released his highly anticipated new album, God Is Cooking, a 13-track project that brings together faith, Nigerian musical heritage and contemporary African sounds.

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More than a new body of work, God Is Cooking is a reflection on the sounds and artists that have shaped Nigerian music while exploring what it means to carry that legacy forward.

The album's opening track immediately establishes this intention. Gaise Baba interpolates the work of late Nigerian hip-hop pioneer Dagrin, while also incorporating a sample from JJ Ransome-Kuti, creating a deliberate connection between different eras of Nigerian musical history. The Kuti influence extends beyond the sample, with the album conceived in part as a tribute to the legacy and cultural philosophy of the Kuti musical tradition.

Yet God Is Cooking is not a nostalgia project.

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Throughout the album, Gaise Baba brings these influences into conversation with contemporary sounds. One of the project's most unexpected moments comes through a collaboration with Kae Strings on an Afro-house record, further demonstrating Gaise's willingness to explore beyond the conventional boundaries associated with Afrogospel.

The result is an album that moves between Afrogospel, Afro-house, hip-hop influences and Nigerian musical heritage, while maintaining the faith-driven perspective that has defined Gaise Baba's artistry.

At its core, God Is Cooking asks a simple question: what happens when an artist understands where his music comes from, but refuses to be limited by it?

For Gaise Baba, the answer is a project that looks backwards and forwards at the same time; honouring the artists and sounds that came before him while creating something distinctly his own.

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The album also builds on Gaise Baba's broader vision for Afrogospel as a culturally relevant and musically expansive movement. Rather than treating faith and contemporary African music as separate worlds, God Is Cooking presents them as parts of the same cultural conversation.

With its references to Nigerian musical history, unexpected sonic choices and emphasis on faith, culture and identity, God Is Cooking positions Gaise Baba not simply as a gospel artist, but as a participant in the continuing evolution of Nigerian music. God Is Cooking is available now on all major streaming platforms.

ABOUT GAISE BABA

Gaise Baba is a Nigerian Afrogospel artist and culture-driven musician known for blending faith with contemporary African sounds and Nigerian cultural expression. His music explores the intersection of spirituality, identity, storytelling and popular culture, challenging conventional ideas of what Afrogospel can sound and look like.

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