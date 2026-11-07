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Fulham vs Newcastle: Late Equaliser Rescues Iwobi and Bassey From Nigerian brother

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:11 - 07 November 2026
Calvin Bassey of Fulham runs with the ball Fulham v Newcastle United, Premier League, Football, Craven Cottage...
Rodrigo Muniz scored an 83rd-minute equaliser to help Fulham secure a 1-1 draw against Newcastle
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Fulham's blushes were spared by an 83rd-minute Rodrigo Muniz equaliser in their 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle in the Premier League.

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Both Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey played all 90 minutes of the game as Muniz' late goal denied Nigerian-born Jacob Murphy the honour of being the match-winner after his goal initially gave Newcastle the lead.

Fulham vs Newcastle: How it happened

Fulham started brightly, with Oscar Bobb forcing Lukas Hornicek into an early save before Gonzalo Garcia’s header struck the crossbar. Newcastle gradually found their footing, with Harvey Barnes denied by Bernd Leno after connecting with Jacob Murphy’s cross.

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Dan Burn also thought he had scored from a corner, but his effort was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. Josh King then forced another save from Hornicek with a powerful volley.

The contest remained open after the restart, with Barnes and Sander Berge both going close before Newcastle eventually took the lead. Murphy created space against Alex Iwobi before unleashing a powerful strike beyond Leno to put the visitors ahead.

However, Newcastle’s advantage lasted less than three minutes. Substitute Rodrigo Muniz reacted quickly to a deflected pass from Cesar Palacios, improvising a finish that took a touch off Burn before finding the net.

Both teams searched for a winner, with Lewis Hall missing Newcastle’s best late opportunity after his tame effort was comfortably collected by Leno.

The result extended Fulham’s strong recent record against Newcastle to just one defeat in five Premier League meetings. The hosts moved further away from the relegation zone into 15th, while Newcastle remained 11th after collecting just four points from their previous five league matches.

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