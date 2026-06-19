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From SNEPCo to Shell's top office: Meet Elohor, the first Nigerian to occupy Shell's most powerful position in Nigeria

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:57 - 19 June 2026
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Elohor Aiboni becomes the first Nigerian to become Shell's Executive Vice President and Country Chair.
Meet Elohor Aiboni, the first Nigerian to become Shell's Executive Vice President and Country Chair. The former SNEPCo Managing Director will assume office on August 1, 2026.
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  • Elohor Aiboni has been appointed Shell's Executive Vice President and Country Chair for Nigeria.

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  • She is the first Nigerian to occupy the combined leadership position in Shell's history.

  • Aiboni previously made history as the first female Managing Director of SNEPCo.

  • She will assume office on August 1, 2026, succeeding Marno de Jong.

Global energy giant Shell has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its new Executive Vice President and Country Chair for Nigeria, making her the first Nigerian to occupy the combined leadership position in the company's history.

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The appointment marks a major milestone for Nigerian representation in the oil and gas industry and comes as Shell continues to reshape its operations in the country.

Aiboni will assume office on August 1, 2026, succeeding Marno de Jong, who is stepping down after spending 34 years with the company.

Elohor Aiboni, the new Executive Vice President and Country Chair of Shell for Nigeria

The Nigerian energy executive is no stranger to breaking barriers.

In 2021, she became the first woman to be appointed Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), where she oversaw the company's deepwater operations in Nigeria.

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During her time at SNEPCo, the Bonga deepwater field achieved a significant milestone, producing its one-billionth barrel of oil in 2023, a landmark achievement in Nigeria's offshore oil industry.

Aiboni brings more than two decades of experience to her new role, having spent over 24 years working across various Shell businesses in Nigeria and abroad.

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Her career has spanned onshore, offshore and deepwater operations, as well as international assignments in countries including Brunei and Kazakhstan.

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Before her latest appointment, she served as Asset Director at Brunei Shell Petroleum, where she was responsible for overseeing production operations, asset performance and project delivery.

Reacting to her appointment, Aiboni expressed optimism about the opportunity to contribute to Shell's business in Nigeria.

"I'm excited at the opportunity to continue contributing to the efficient delivery of Shell's business in Nigeria and thereby power progress in a country we've been part of for more than 60 years," she said.

Elohor Aiboni, the new Executive Vice President and Country Chair of Shell for Nigeria

Her appointment comes at a time when Shell is implementing significant changes to its Nigerian operations, including a renewed focus on deepwater investments and the transition of some of its onshore assets.

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Aiboni's rise to Shell's top office in Nigeria is also expected to inspire more women seeking leadership positions in the traditionally male-dominated oil and gas sector.

With her extensive experience in energy operations, project management and corporate leadership, she is expected to play a key role in shaping Shell's future strategy in Nigeria and strengthening the company's relationship with stakeholders across the country.

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