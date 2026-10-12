A billionaire, a WTO chief, a media mogul and a music star: what makes these 4 Nigerians Forbes icons?

Aliko Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu and Burna Boy made Forbes Africa’s 2026 Icons list. Here are the career journeys behind their influence.

Four Nigerians made Forbes Africa’s 2026 Icons list, which recognises influence across different fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dangote, Okonjo-Iweala, Abudu and Burna Boy followed very different paths to international recognition.

Their careers show how Nigerian influence extends across business, global trade, media and music.

When Aliko Dangote was in primary school, he bought cartons of sweets, gave some to other children to sell and kept the profits.

It is a small story compared with the industrial empire he has built, but it offers a more interesting starting point than the billions of dollars attached to his name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long before the refinery, cement plants and manufacturing businesses, there was a schoolboy with an interest in buying and selling.

Today, Dangote shares Forbes Africa’s 2026 Icons list with three other Nigerians whose paths to international recognition look nothing like his.

There is economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who leads the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Mo Abudu, who built a media business after a career in corporate human resources; and Burna Boy, whose music has reached stadium audiences and major award stages around the world, despite the controversies attached to his name.

The four are among 15 personalities selected for the magazine’s anniversary edition marking 15 years of Forbes Africa.

Since the list recognises people whose ideas, innovations and voices have had a lasting impact on Africa's past, present and future, what does it take for a Nigerian to become influential beyond the country’s borders?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aliko Dangote: turning a trading background into an industrial empire

Aliko Dangote, richest man in Africa.

The childhood sweets business is a familiar story about Africa's richest man, but it can easily become a misleading rags-to-riches narrative.

Dangote grew up in a prominent trading family, and business was part of his upbringing. His maternal grandfather, Sanusi Dantata, was a successful trader, while his great-grandfather, Alhassan Dantata, was one of the most prominent merchants in West Africa.

Dangote's business career began in 1978, after he studied business administration at Al-Azhar University in Cairo. He worked with his maternal uncle in commodity trading and received a business loan from him to establish his own trading operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The business initially dealt in commodities such as rice, sugar and cement. It later expanded into manufacturing, including sugar processing and cement production, before Dangote ventured into fertiliser and petroleum refining.

Beyond the billionaire’s personal fortune, the refinery has placed him at the centre of conversations about local refining, fuel supply and Nigeria’s industrial capacity.

His influence takes the route of building businesses large enough to shape markets and economic conversations beyond a single industry.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: from Nigeria’s finances to global trade

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okonjo-Iweala’s influence comes from a different kind of power.

Rather than building a private industrial empire, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has spent much of her career working in public finance and international economic development.

She spent 25 years at the World Bank, rising to the position of managing director, and served twice as Nigeria’s finance minister. In March 2021, she became the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organisation.

The WTO works on the rules governing trade between countries. Its decisions and negotiations can affect how goods and services move across borders, making the role relevant to countries seeking international markets for their products.

Her career also offers a reminder that international recognition does not necessarily begin with a celebrity moment or a successful private business. Much of her influence was built through years of economic work, negotiations and policymaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mo Abudu: leaving a corporate career to build an African media business

Mo Abudu left a corporate career to build an African media business

Mo Abudu’s story may be the most relatable for readers who have considered changing careers after years in a conventional job.

Before entering television, Abudu worked in human resources and became head of human resources and administration at ExxonMobil in Nigeria. She also had experience in other businesses before deciding to pursue her interest in media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2006, she launched Moments with Mo, a talk show designed to showcase African people, experiences and perspectives. She had no television experience and faced setbacks while trying to get the programme accepted.

In an interview published by Forbes, she explained that several pilot episodes were rejected before one was accepted, and she had to find sponsors to get the show off the ground.

She also described the difficulty of trying to establish international relationships and secure opportunities in an industry where recognition and access can be hard to obtain.

In 2013, she launched EbonyLife TV, which later expanded into film and television production. In 2026, she announced plans to establish an EbonyLife production hub in London, expanding the company’s operations beyond Nigeria and creating more opportunities to take African stories to international audiences.

Her inclusion highlights the role of African-owned media businesses in deciding which stories get produced, financed and seen internationally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burna Boy: taking Nigerian music to a global audience

Nigerian Afro-fusion megastar Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s path takes a different turn from corporate or government institutions. Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, the singer has built an international career by taking Nigerian music and wider African sounds to audiences around the world.

A major milestone came in 2021, when his album Twice as Tall won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album. The recognition followed an album that helped strengthen his international profile, while subsequent releases and performances continued to expand his audience.

His significance also sits within the wider growth of Nigerian music overseas. Nigerian artists increasingly reach listeners through international streaming platforms, collaborations and live performances, creating opportunities that extend beyond the country’s borders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burna Boy’s recognition does not mean he single-handedly created that global appetite. Rather, his career is one example of how an artist can turn a distinctly African musical identity into an international proposition.

For a country whose cultural exports are often discussed alongside its economic challenges, that reach represents another form of influence - the ability to shape what people listen to, experience and associate with Nigeria.

Four different routes to influence

These four careers do not follow the same formula. Dangote grew up in a trading family and built an industrial business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okonjo-Iweala developed a career in international economic institutions. Abudu moved from corporate employment into media entrepreneurship, while Burna Boy built a career around music.

Their advantages, challenges and measures of success differ, too. Being named an icon does not automatically mean that every achievement has improved ordinary Nigerians’ lives or that the four have had identical effects on their respective fields.

What connects them is the reach of their work beyond their immediate professions and national borders.

One operates at an industrial scale, another helps shape international trade discussions, another works to expand the reach of African storytelling, and another brings Nigerian music to audiences around the world.