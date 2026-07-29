EXPLAINED: Why WASPAN is dragging FCCPC to Court of Appeal over your emergency airtime loans

Millions of Nigerians rely on emergency airtime and data credit whenever they run out of cash or need to make an urgent call. With a few taps on a short code, subscribers can borrow airtime or data from their mobile network and repay automatically on their next recharge.

That convenience has created an industry estimated to be worth about ₦400 billion annually, serving more than 40 million active subscribers across Nigeria. But it has also triggered a major legal battle that is now heading to the Court of Appeal.

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Just hours after a Federal High Court in Lagos upheld the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's (FCCPC) power to regulate digital lending, including airtime credit, the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN) filed an appeal and asked the court to stop the immediate enforcement of the regulations.

Here's what the legal battle is about, why telecom operators are worried, and what it could mean for the millions of Nigerians who depend on emergency airtime loans.

What happened in court?

On July 20, 2026, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos dismissed a suit filed by WASPAN (Suit No. FHC/L/CS/760/2026).

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WASPAN had challenged the FCCPC's Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEON) Regulations 2025, arguing that emergency airtime credit is a telecommunications Value Added Service (VAS) that falls under the exclusive regulatory authority of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The court disagreed, ruling that the FCCPC acted within its statutory powers to protect consumers and regulate digital lending.

However, the judge also made it clear that the FCCPC cannot take over the NCC's responsibilities.

Summing up the relationship between both regulators, Justice Lewis-Allagoa stated:

"Concurrency means coexistence, not displacement."

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In simple terms, the court held that both agencies can regulate different aspects of the same service without replacing each other's statutory roles.

Under the judgment:

The FCCPC oversees consumer protection, fair lending practices, competition and transparency in digital credit.

The NCC remains the only regulator that can license telecommunications operators, approve technical standards and regulate telecom infrastructure and short codes.

Why is WASPAN appealing?

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Shortly after the judgment, the FCCPC issued a statement titled "FCCPC Resumes Digital Lending Regulation," announcing that the temporary suspension of enforcement had ended and that full implementation of the DEON Regulations would resume.

Within 24 hours, WASPAN filed both a Notice of Appeal and a Motion on Notice asking the court to stop the FCCPC from enforcing the regulations until the Court of Appeal decides the case.

In a 14-paragraph affidavit, WASPAN Chairman, Mr Ayo Stuffman, argued that immediate enforcement could have serious consequences for technology companies that facilitate emergency airtime lending.

According to the association, providers could face: administrative fines of up to ₦100 million or one per cent of annual turnover for non-compliance; overlapping regulatory obligations from different agencies; and possible disruption to businesses before the appeal is heard.

Stuffman argued that allowing enforcement to continue while the appeal is pending could render the entire appeal academic.

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"Unless restrained by this Honourable Court, the Plaintiff's members will continue to suffer regulatory uncertainty, exposure to sanctions, and disruption of their lawful business activities," he stated.

Where do the key players stand?

ALTON: Protect subscribers first

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) welcomed the judgment, saying it clearly recognised the different responsibilities of both regulators.

"The court has done something important," ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, said, adding, "It has confirmed the FCCPC's authority and, in the same breath, affirmed that the NCC's role is preserved."

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However, ALTON warned that any regulatory action must not disrupt services relied upon by more than 40 million subscribers, pointing out that "Forty million Nigerians depend on these services. The industry is asking them to define how that works before any action that could disrupt access again."

The association is urging the FCCPC and NCC to develop a joint regulatory framework that protects consumers while ensuring uninterrupted access to emergency airtime services.

FCCPC: Consumers deserve stronger protection

The FCCPC insists the DEON Regulations are designed to protect borrowers by ensuring transparent lending terms, eliminating hidden charges and preventing unauthorised digital lending practices.

According to FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu: "The Commission has always maintained that the rule of law is fundamental to effective regulation and good governance."

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The Commission says every digital lender should operate under clear consumer protection standards.

WASPAN: Respect the NCC's primary role

WASPAN says it supports consumer protection but believes the FCCPC should not extend its powers into areas already assigned by law to the NCC.

Its spokesman, Osa Umweni, noted that the court itself ruled that the FCCPC has no power to issue telecommunications licences.

According to the association, the appeal seeks to ensure that consumer protection rules do not evolve into a parallel licensing or operational regime for telecom services.

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What does this mean for you?

For now, subscribers can continue borrowing emergency airtime and data as usual.

If the FCCPC's regulations are eventually enforced in full, users could benefit from clearer disclosure of fees, stronger privacy protections and mandatory confirmation before digital credit is issued. And a possible increase in charges, as speculated by industry voices.

The next major decision will come when the court rules on WASPAN's application to suspend enforcement pending the appeal.

That ruling could determine whether the FCCPC can immediately enforce its digital lending regulations or must wait until the Court of Appeal settles what has become one of Nigeria's most significant regulatory disputes between the telecommunications and consumer protection sectors.

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