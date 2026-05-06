EFCC clears over 1,000 bank accounts; prunes FX investigations to 16 priority targets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded an investigation into an initial list of 1,146 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies operating in Nigeria that were flagged for alleged foreign exchange (FX) infractions.

Following the initial investigation, more than 1,000 accounts were cleared and an updated list of 22 (twenty two) accounts that require additional analysis has been published. Subsequently, 6 additional accounts have been discharged, bringing the number of accounts with ongoing investigations to 16.

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This legal inquiry, conducted under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/543/2024, initially sought to identify and rectify systemic FX irregularities.

As a result of the resolution, all "Post No Debit" (PND) orders and associated restrictive measures have been lifted on the cleared accounts, allowing hundreds of individuals and corporate entities to return to the formal banking system and resume their economic contributions.

In the complex landscape of foreign exchange, the ability of a regulatory body to distinguish between illicit manipulation and genuine commercial activity is paramount. By reaching this resolution, the EFCC is ensuring that legitimate economic participants are protected from prolonged operational paralysis, signalling to both local and international investors that the Nigerian economy remains a secure environment for transparent commerce.

Some of the accounts cleared include: Akintoye Adeyemi Ayomide with GTBank account number, 0165110025; Clyp Trading Ltd, Titan Trust Bank account number: 0000331101; Clyp Consulting Ltd, Providus account number: 9401374554 and Toyetech Platforms Ltd, Titan Trust Bank account number: 0000134962 and David George Ajala, Fidelity Bank account number: 5090680780.

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They also include Winx International Platforms Ltd with Titan Trust Bank account number: 0000135055; Shutterscore Trading Platforms Ltd, Access Bank account number: 1532363954; Tradecillion Trading Ltd, Stanbic IBTC account number: 0045672922 and Akingbade Juwon, ECOBank account number: 3442053006.