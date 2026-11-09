After weeks of burial dispute between widow and father, Toluwanisings is finally laid to rest in Ibadan.

Gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State. The burial follows weeks of public dispute between his widow and father over his final resting place.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings has been laid to rest weeks after his death on October 14.

His widow and father had disagreed over whether he should be buried at his residence, in a cemetery or beside his late mother.

The Oyo State Police Command intervened, and the parties later signed a peace undertaking to end the public dispute.

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Gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State, weeks after his death and a public dispute between his widow and his father over where he should be buried.

The funeral took place on Monday, November 9, 2026, with the lying-in-state from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a burial service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan, according to a programme posted on his official Instagram page.

The announcement, which carried the inscription "Forever in our Hearts, always in our Lives," did not state where the interment would take place.

The post on Instagram

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A video shared on social media shows a procession of vehicles led by trumpeters as the singer’s body was escorted through the streets. No footage of the burial service itself had been released at the time of filing, and the family had not said where he was interred. However, the location suggests to some that the widow might have later agreed to have him buried at his residence in Ibadan.

Toluwanisings died in the early hours of October 14, 2026, according to an announcement by his family. His personal assistant said he was taken to several hospitals in a search for care. The University College Hospital, Ibadan, said it had no record of him being brought in.

The dispute surfaced in late October. His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, said he wanted his son buried in the house he built in Ibadan or beside his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State, saying he did not want him buried in a church or cemetery. His wife, Elizabeth Damilola Olayemi, was reportedly opposed to burying him at their home and preferred a cemetery or church burial ground.

The remains of Toluwanisings depart for his final resting place



May his soul rest in peace💔 https://t.co/Z3KtJk6uhR pic.twitter.com/JaXVmu0Vb9 — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) November 9, 2026

Some members of his paternal family also called for the burial to be suspended pending an investigation into his death, and threatened to exhume his remains if he were buried in a cemetery.

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The Oyo State Police Command intervened after the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, received information on October 28 about the disagreement and the tensions and exchanges it had generated on public platforms.

On November 3, the widow, the father and three friends and associates, Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Lawal Ademola Rafiu, signed a peace undertaking before the commissioner.