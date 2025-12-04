Easywin Rolls Out Massive AFCON Promo With Weekly Trips to Morocco Up for Grabs

#FeaturedPost

Easywin announces its biggest football promotion, giving customers the chance to experience the thrill of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations live in Morocco. Every week throughout the campaign, players stand the chance to win free all-expense-paid trips to watch Africa’s biggest football tournament in person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Easywin AFCON Promotion rewards both new and existing customers, offering multiple avenues to win weekly.

Grand Prize: Fly to Morocco to Watch AFCON Live

Each week, lucky winners will be selected for an exclusive football getaway that includes Round-trip flights to Morocco, Hotel accommodation and matchday access to live AFCON games.

This initiative reinforces Easywin’s mission to bring entertainment, excitement, and life-changing opportunities to Nigerians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More Ways to Win: Matchday Tickets & Cash Equivalents

In addition to the weekly grand prize trips, thousands of customers will win consolation prizes, including AFCON matchday tickets or its cash equivalent.

Speaking about the promotion, Anthony, Marketing Lead at Easywin, said: “Football is the heartbeat of the continent, and AFCON is where the pulse is strongest. This promotion is a testament to our commitment to rewarding our customers at Easywin where everyone has a genuine chance to win. We’re excited to give our customers a chance to witness Africa’s biggest football moments live, all expenses on us. With weekly opportunities to win and exciting consolation prizes, every Easywin player now has a real shot at becoming part of African football history.”

Players can participate by going to www.Easywin.ng to start any game on Easywin and climbing the leaderboard displayed transparently on the website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About Easywin

Easywin is one of Nigeria’s leading sportsbetting, casino and entertainment platforms, committed to delivering transparent, rewarding, and socially responsible gaming experiences. With a fast-growing customer base and nationwide reach, Easywin continues to transform lives through exciting draws, jackpots, and lifestyle rewards.