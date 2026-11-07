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Man United take Carrick replacement search to Bundesliga: Who currently leads race to become new coach?

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:57 - 07 November 2026
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Manchester United hierarchy INEOS are actively exploring Stuttgart manager as a permanent replacement for Michael Carrick.
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Manchester United are reportedly preparing a move for Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick.  

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The Old Trafford hierarchy, led by INEOS, are actively exploring permanent replacements following the club's disastrous start to the 2026/27 season.  

United currently sit 17th in the Premier League, hovering just one point above the relegation zone. And although Carrick recently secured a vital Champions League comeback victory over Roma to snap a nine-game winless streak, his long-term future remains highly precarious.  

The Independent reports that Hoeness has now emerged high on United's list of possible replacements, with the Red hierarchy reportedly impressed with his showing in the Bundesliga.  

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INEOS work through their list

Decision-makers Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada are reportedly seeking a permanent appointment rather than an interim solution if Carrick is dismissed.  

United previously considered Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe for the role. However, boardroom interest in the English tactician has cooled, prompting a shift toward the Bundesliga market.  

Hoeness is widely regarded as one of Europe's most promising tactical minds following his transformative work in Germany. The 44-year-old took charge of Stuttgart in April 2023 during a relegation battle and successfully preserved their top-flight status via a playoff victory over Hamburg.

Hoeness steady rise in Germany  

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Following the survival campaign, Hoeness orchestrated a stunning domestic turnaround. He guided Stuttgart to a second-place finish in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, securing Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2009/10 campaign.  

Hoeness subsequently led the club to the 2024/25 DFB-Pokal title, establishing his credentials as a trophy-winning manager.  

Extracting him from the MHPArena will require a substantial financial package. Hoeness signed a contract extension in March 2025 that runs until June 2028, meaning United must pay a hefty compensation fee to secure his services.  

Carrick will look to ease the mounting pressure when United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. 

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