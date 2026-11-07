Advertisement

Premier League: Lampard slams VAR for Taiwo Awoniyi decision

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:22 - 07 November 2026
Frank Lampard was left furious with VAR after Coventry City’s 3-1 defeat to Everton.
Advertisement

The Coventry boss insisted Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored against Sunderland last weekend, should have been awarded a penalty in a game that turned on three major officiating calls.

Advertisement

The Sky Blues took the lead through Yann Gboho early in the second half at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, only for Thierno Barry’s quickfire double and a late Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall strike to complete the turnaround for the Toffees.

Lampard highlighted three decisions that went against his side. The first came in the opening period when James Tarkowski appeared to pull Caleb Yirenkyi’s hair inside the box, but referee Stuart Attwell and VAR waved play on.

“They are saying it’s not enough of a pull, and I think it’s a hard area to be,” Lampard said.

Advertisement

The key flashpoint involving Awoniyi arrived early after the restart.

The Nigerian striker went down under a challenge from Vitalii Mykolenko on the edge of the area.

“Taiwo, for me, on the line of the box is a penalty. You’ve got to give the foul in real time anyway; the ref did let it go, and I felt it was a penalty,” Lampard insisted.

Advertisement

He was equally unhappy with Barry’s second goal, claiming a handball should have ruled it out.

“The Barry one is a handball. I have heard they are saying it didn’t touch his hand, but I have seen an angle where he has flicked it in with the final touch. VAR is there for that.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Who is Portugal's new captain? Cristiano Ronaldo replacement confirmed
Sports
07.11.2026
Who is Portugal's new captain? Cristiano Ronaldo replacement confirmed
Calvin Bassey and Jochim Andersen honoured by Fulham | IMAGO
Sports
07.11.2026
Fulham honour Super Eagles star Bassey on Premier League milestone
Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Maresca's men hand massive advantage to Arsenal as Delap finally arrives
Sports
07.11.2026
Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Maresca's men hand massive advantage to Arsenal as Delap finally arrives
Gift Orban and another Nigerian forward nearly punish Galatasary for Osimhen absence
Sports
07.11.2026
Gift Orban and another Nigerian forward nearly punish Galatasary for Osimhen absence
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Sports
07.11.2026
Galatasaray can now survive without Osimhen - Turkish expert declares
Brazil mocked Nigeria after the semi-final, then got smashed 6-0 by the same DPR Korea side the Flamingos had already beaten.
Sports
07.11.2026
FIFA U17 WWC: Brazil couldn't stop crying about Nigeria - Then DPR Korea hit them for six

Signing in with Google...