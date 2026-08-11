Davido calls the attention of President Donald Trump to Osun State political crisis

Davido is calling the attention of United States President Donald Trump to the current political crisis unfolding in Osun State

Davido is calling the attention of United States President Donald Trump to the current political crisis unfolding in Osun State

Davido is calling the attention of United States President Donald Trump to the current political crisis unfolding in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

In a post on X on August 11, 2026, the musician lamented growing concerns about potential tension, intimidation, and violence that could disrupt the democratic process of the upcoming election.

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"A CALL FOR ATTENTION TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP



President Donald Trump, I am calling your attention to the situation in Osun State, Nigeria, as we approach the election. There are growing concerns about tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation, or disruption of the democratic process.



Osun people deserve to exercise their constitutional right to vote freely, peacefully, and without fear. I appeal to the United States and the international community to pay close attention to the election and encourage all relevant authorities to ensure that every voter is protected and every vote is respected. We do not want bloodshed.



We do not want intimidation. We want peace, transparency, and a free and fair election. @realDonaldTrump"

Davido is calling the attention of United States President Donald Trump to the current political crisis unfolding in Osun State

Davido is an American citizen who was born in Atlanta and has spent a huge part of his life in the country. He is appealing to Trump amidst the growing tensions in Osun State, where his uncle, the sitting governor Ademola Adeleke, has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of orchestrating a campaign of terror and violence in the state.

Last week, during a campaign in Osogbo, the governor called on President Bola Tinubu to call to order the former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is currently a serving minister, to desist from spreading violence across the state.

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Since campaigning began for the upcoming Osun State elections scheduled for August 16, there have been reports of violence in different parts of the state, which have resulted in multiple deaths. On August 10, Davido posted on X that at least three members of the ruling Accord Party were killed in Ilesa. The musician also accused the APC of fearing the outcome of a free and fair election.

Davido posted on X that at least three members of the ruling Accord Party were killed in Ilesa

Governor Adeleke also lamented the uncooperativeness of the State Commissioner of Police, which forced the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, to replace the commissioner with a new one.