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"I can never marry a Nigerian" — DJ Cuppy explains why and looks back on her past relationships

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:43 - 16 June 2026
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DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy has explained why she says she can never marry a Nigerian man, while reflecting on her past relationships and the challenges of dating as Femi Otedola's daughter.
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  • DJ Cuppy says she can never marry a Nigerian, claiming her last Nigerian partner was more interested in meeting her father than building a relationship with her.

  • She said dating as the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola makes it difficult to know who is genuinely interested in her.

  • The resurfaced interview has renewed interest in her past relationships, including her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

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DJ Cuppy has decided against marrying a Nigerian man, and she has a reason that says as much about the unique pressures of dating as a billionaire's daughter as it does about the men involved.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview, the DJ and media personality said her last Nigerian partner spent more energy trying to secure a meeting with her father, business mogul Femi Otedola, than actually pursuing her.

DJ Cuppy. [Instagram/@cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy. [Instagram/@cuppymusic]

"I can never marry a Nigerian. The last Nigerian I dated was already asking me when he could meet my dad. I don't even think they actually like me," she said.

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The comment was received well because it touched something many high-profile women have spoken about privately, which is the difficulty of knowing whether interest is genuine or transactional when your last name opens doors that most people spend careers trying to reach.

Cuppy added that her father has no strong preference on nationality, only that she eventually gets married. She also used the moment to express happiness about her sister Temi Otedola's relationship with star Mr Eazi.

Her Past Relationships 

Cuppy's romantic history has rarely been quiet. Her most high-profile relationship was with British boxer Ryan Taylor, which moved quickly from a 2022 engagement to a 2023 breakup and a series of very public exchanges in the years that followed. 

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In early 2024, Cuppy posted something her exes interpreted as a taunt, suggesting they could not afford to be where she was without her help. Taylor responded in the comments with: "Neither can you."

DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor called off their engagement in 2023
DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor called off their engagement in 2023

The back-and-forth did not stop there. In 2025, Taylor appeared on a podcast and alleged that Cuppy had expressed discomfort around Nigerians, claiming she discouraged him from hiring Nigerian staff and was uncomfortable when Nigerian fans approached her in public. 

That allegation, largely unaddressed at the time, now circles back with some irony given her latest comments.

DJ Cuppy and billionaire father, Femi Otedola
DJ Cuppy and billionaire father, Femi Otedola
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Before Taylor, Cuppy was publicly linked to Davido's manager Asa Asika and Nigerian footballer Victor Anichebe.

She has since said she prefers low-key, non-celebrity partners, someone with a regular job, away from the spotlight that has followed most of her previous relationships.

READ NEXT: "She told me she loved Yul Edochie to my face" — Judy Austin's ex-husband shares what happened before their marriage ended

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