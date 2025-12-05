2025 Year in Search: Nigerians’ Most-Googled Movies and Series

A roundup of the most-searched movies and series in Nigeria in 2025, highlighting the hits that kept viewers hooked all year.

Google’s 2025 Year in Search offers a snapshot of what Nigerians cared about most this year. Entertainment proved to be one of the clearest reflections of that engagement.



Movies and series captured lots of imaginations, sparked debates online, and drove streaming binges across the country. Some releases dominated social media, others built loyal followings on YouTube, and a few set new streaming records. These are the titles that kept Nigeria clicking, talking, and bingeing in 2025.

Top 10 Most Googled Movies in Nigeria in 2025

The attention of Nigerians was splitted between local and international movies in 2025 has many flooded to Google to search for some of the films that dominated cinemas, streaming platforms, and social media all year.

1. Straw

A single mother navigates a series of unfortunate events, finding herself at the centre of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her struggles. This gripping story drew attention for its emotional weight and the strong performances that kept viewers engaged from start to finish.

Taraji P. Henson in ‘Straw,’ [Instagram/@tarajiphenson]

2. Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s 'Sinners'

'Sinners' is a story of twin brothers attempt to leave behind a troubled past, only to face a more sinister force waiting in their hometown. The film’s tense atmosphere and dark twists had fans on edge and sparked conversations online about its storytelling.

3. Love in Every Word

When a wealthy man falls in love at first sight, he stops at nothing to win her heart. 'Love in Every Word' surprised even Omoni Oboli, with social media buzzing about the plot twists, character dynamics, and memorable moments. The sequel announcement extended its hype, keeping the film trending for weeks.

4. G20 Movie

Terrorists hijack the G20 summit, forcing President Sutton to protect her family, company, and the world. Audiences were drawn to the high-stakes action and the way the movie tackled global-level suspense.

5. The Gorge

Two elite snipers guard opposite towers in a remote gorge, cut off from the outside world, until they unexpectedly connect. With intense action sequences and a slow-burning relationship at its core, the movie kept viewers talking.

6. K-Pop: Demon Hunters

'K-Pop Demon Hunters'

A famous K-pop girl group balances stardom with secret identities as demon hunters. Their songs create magical barriers to fight evil, and the blend of music, action, and humour made it a hit among both K-pop fans and casual viewers.

7. 28 Years Later

A group of virus survivors ventures from a secluded island to the mainland, uncovering horrors that mutate both infected and humans alike. Fans revisited the earlier movies in the series, adding depth and nostalgia to the experience.

8. Fantastic Four

The superhero family must balance their roles as defenders of Earth with their family bonds while facing Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Marvel fans and casual viewers alike found themselves drawn to the spectacle and high-energy action sequences.

9. Final Destination: Bloodlines

A college student plagued by a recurring nightmare must prevent her family from a horrific fate. Fans of the franchise revisited old entries while newcomers experienced the thrills of the new movie, making it a trending topic across social media.

10. Superman 2025

Superman struggles to reconcile his alien heritage with his human upbringing, standing for truth and justice in a world that increasingly sees him as old-fashioned. The film’s mix of nostalgia and modern stakes sparked conversations among fans old and new.

Top 10 Most Googled Series in Nigeria in 2025

Similar to movies, Nigerians favoured both local and foreign series. Among the most googled series is the viral South Korean show 'Squid Game' which appeaed on the list with its sequel.



Tyler Perry's 'Beauty and Black' captivated the attention of Nigerian viewers who turned to Google in search of more information.



Also searched in high vokume are both seasons of viral Netflix show 'Wednesday'. Nigerian series 'To Kill A Monkey' sparked debates on social media which must have contributed to its appearance on this list. Another local content on the list is Yoruba series 'Koleoso' whose part 6 and part 7 are among the most searched series of 2025.

1. Wednesday Season 2 The second season of 'Wednesday' delve deeper into the mythology of the Addams Family and the Nevermore Academy. Following the dramatic events of her first year, Wednesday Addams must confront a persistent, powerful stalker who may be tied to the school’s dark history or her family's past.

2. Squid Game Squid Game is a thrilling South Korean survival drama where 456 deeply indebted participants compete in a series of deadly children's games for a massive cash prize. The narrative follows Seong Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck gambler, as he enters the games only to discover the horrific true cost of the competition. The show explores themes of class inequality, human morality, and the desperation driven by capitalist failure.

3. To Kill a Monkey This series, created by Kemi Adetiba, is a gripping Nigerian crime thriller that explores themes of revenge, class, and the hidden rot within society's elite. Set against the backdrop of Lagos, the plot revolves around a highly complex mystery triggered by a single act of violence. The narrative delves into the lives of powerful, interconnected figures and the investigator determined to expose their secrets.

4. Squid Game Season 2 The second season continues the dark legacy of the lethal games, focusing on Seong Gi-hun, who won the first competition but chose not to use the prize money. Gi-hun is driven by a mission to expose the organization behind the brutal contest, forcing him back into the orbit of the clandestine operation. The series will introduce new contestants and deeper world-building, exploring the recruitment process and the identity of the mysterious Front Man.

5. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty This is a speculative title for a royal or historical drama, likely blending culinary themes with political intrigue. The story would focus on a highly talented chef, perhaps a commoner, who is brought into a powerful royal court. The chef must navigate the complex and dangerous politics of the palace, where culinary excellence is as crucial as loyalty.

6. Koleoso Koleoso is a popular Yoruba drama series, known for its intricate storytelling and focus on cultural themes, often centered around family, conflict, and societal expectations. This part of the narrative (likely a mid-series arc) would focus on escalating conflicts between rival families or communities, driven by disputes over legacy, inheritance, or power.

7. Beauty in Black Two women from very different lives cross paths. One struggles to survive as a stripper, while the other manages a haircare business amid personal and family challenges. The series’s unique perspective and drama made it a hit among audiences.

8. Koleoso Part 6 As the sixth installment in the long-running Koleoso series, this part would focus on the climax and immediate aftermath of conflicts established in previous episodes. The plot would likely address the resolution of a major curse or a long-standing feud that has defined the central family's existence.



The narrative often involves dramatic confrontations, unexpected alliances, and the introduction of a new generation who must decide whether to repeat the mistakes of the past or forge a path toward peace.

9. Wata Shida A young woman enters a six-month “paper marriage” to escape family pressure, only to face high-stakes rivalries, inheritance battles, and unexpected romance. Weekly cliffhangers on Muryar Hausa TV’s YouTube lineup kept audiences hooked.