Pastor Ibiyeomie to unveil 120,000-seat cathedral in Port Harcourt, surpassing Winners Chapel's new auditorium

The massive architectural marvel features eight floors, five wings, and space surpassing major worship centres across Africa.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie is set to dedicate Salvation Ministries' new cathedral in Rivers State.

The church reportedly has 120,000 seats, 400 toilets and parking for 350 vehicles.

The cathedral is expected to host its first Sunday service on November 8.

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Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, is expected to dedicate the church's new Hand of God Cathedral in Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The cathedral, which has been under construction for several years, is reported to have a seating capacity of 120,000, making it one of the largest Christian worship centres in Africa.

The planned dedication comes days after Ibiyeomie announced that the church would move to its new building for Sunday worship.

The biggest church in the world is in Port Harcourt , Nigeria



A 120,000 seater capacity.



The church will be dedicated on Sunday 6th November pic.twitter.com/XYkmX2rFF2 — Metro Naija (@metronaija) November 3, 2026

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In an announcement on November 1, the pastor told members that they would be attending services at the new location on Sunday, November 8.

Located along Airport Road in Igwuruta, the Hand of God Cathedral features a design modelled after an open hand, with five wings and eight floors. The architectural concept is said to represent divine covering and grace.

Reports on the building also highlight its facilities, which include about 400 toilets and parking space for up to 350 vehicles.

I Had Churches Behind Me When I Was Living In Lagos.



I Refûsed To Attend Them Because What I Wanted Was Not There.



- Pastor David Ibiyeomie



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Section 107 of the Copyright Act allows the fair use of copyrighted material for the following purposes:… pic.twitter.com/FrKNYKjzc2 — therealchurchgist (@therealchurchg1) November 1, 2026

The project was reportedly funded through contributions from church members, with local and international contractors involved in its construction.

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If its reported capacity is confirmed, the cathedral would have more seats than The Ark, the auditorium of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, which is being constructed in Ota, Ogun State. The latter is reported to accommodate about 109,345 worshippers.

The size of the new cathedral has also attracted attention online, with reactions ranging from praise for the project to criticism from people questioning the resources invested in such a large worship centre.

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For members of Salvation Ministries, however, the new building represents a major development for the church and provides space for more worshippers to attend services.