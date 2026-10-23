Burna Boy and Davido spotted shaking hands at Zlatan's bachelor party years after their public fallout

Afrobeats superstars Burna Boy and Davido were filmed shaking hands at Zlatan's bachelor party in Lagos, sparking widespread speculation that their years-long rivalry may finally be coming to an end.

Burna Boy and Davido were filmed shaking hands at Zlatan's bachelor party in Lagos.

The moment has renewed speculation about whether the two singers have ended their years-long feud.

The artistes have not publicly commented on the encounter, while reports of a private conversation remain unconfirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burna Boy and Davido were filmed shaking hands in a Lagos club on Thursday night, in what fans are calling the end of a feud that has run for years.

The two superstars met at Zlatan Ibile's bachelor party, and videos of the handshake have spread widely online. Rumours claim they locked themselves in an upstairs room to talk while members of both camps waited at the door. That detail has not been independently confirmed, and neither singer has commented publicly.

The moment Davido and Burna Boy shook hands in the club when they met at Zlatan’s bachelor party. https://t.co/PfTZvmpHhW — Clifford💐 (@itzclifford12) October 23, 2026

Zlatan, who is set to marry Davita Lamai on Saturday, is close to both men. He featured on Davido's ‘Osanle’ in 2018 and on Burna Boy's ‘Killin Dem’ the following year, a record that won Best Collaboration at The Headies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two were once friends and have worked together as far back as 2013. Davido appeared on ‘Trumpet’ from Burna Boy's debut project, Best of Burn Series Vol. 1, and Burna Boy featured in the video for Davido's breakout hit ‘Dami Duro.’

Things soured publicly around 2020, when cryptic posts from Burna Boy were read as shots at Davido. That September, Davido's ‘FEM’ included the line "Tell Odogwu say we like to party," which fans took as a reply to Burna Boy. Davido later told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that the two were brothers and that the line was an invitation to call him.

In December 2020, both were in Ghana for the festive season, and reports claimed they clashed in a club. Twist Club said security stopped any escalation, and no footage of a fight emerged. Davido tweeted soon after that he would leave music.

Peace seemed to arrive in 2021/2022, when Burna Boy said he was no longer vexed, adding that "David wasn't tryna one on one with me but we figured it out." The truce did not last. In February 2024, Burna Boy traded words with a Davido fan on X and used a derogatory term for Davido, reigniting the feud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That history is why Thursday's moment seems significant. Davido had arrived in Nigeria earlier in the week and posted bundles of dollar bills on Instagram, saying he was ready for his friend's wedding. Fans joked that the two camps would now have to find another rivalry to fight over.