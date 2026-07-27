P-Square’s Mr P lights up Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies’ wedding

The P-Square brothers might be at loggerheads, but their music is still warming hearts globally.

Mr P performed at the wedding ceremony of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

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The couple whose relationship has been public since 2022 got engaged in Dubai on New Year's Day 2025 and tied the knot around July 2026, at Château de Saint-Martin-du-Tertre.

Among those present at the wedding ceremony were his Bayern Munich teammates.

Peter Okoye AKA Mr P, delivered a dazzling performance at the wedding ceremony of Bayern Munich and Canadian footballer Alphonso Davies. The musician shared a clip of his performance at the ceremony on his social media page.

In the clip, Mr P showed the couple dancing to a performance of the hit P-Square song 'E No Easy'. Among the guests present at the ceremony were the Canadian's teammates, including German star Jamal Musiala, who appears to be a big P-Square fan as he sang along to the songs.

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"Paris wedding. What a beautiful celebration of love. Congratulations to my brother @alphonsodavies and his gorgeous wife! Wishing you both a lifetime of unconditional love, laughter, peace, and God’s endless blessings. May your union grow stronger with each passing day. @JamalMusiala I see you my bro. It was truly an honour to celebrate this special moment with you both. Love always wins. Remain blessed! Cc @donflexx @ceo_masterpiece @vzhun"

Paris wedding 🇫🇷💍✨



What a beautiful celebration of love. ❤️



Congratulations to my brother @alphonsodavies and his gorgeous wife! Wishing you both a lifetime of unconditional love, laughter, peace, and God’s endless blessings. May your union grow stronger with each passing… pic.twitter.com/cUfcJZQnUl — Mr Psquare (@PeterPsquare) July 26, 2026

The couple whose relationship has been public since 2022 got engaged in Dubai on New Year's Day 2025 and tied the knot around July 23, 2026, at Château de Saint-Martin-du-Tertre.

Davies wore a burgundy suit with gold accents and a cane, while Jen shone in a matching gown and traditional headpiece honouring his roots.

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🚨🇳🇬 𝐍𝐄𝐖: Nigerian music took over Alphonso Davies' wedding as Mr P performed live, with Jamal Musiala enjoying every second of it. 🎶🕺 pic.twitter.com/b5iw1CLoUB — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 26, 2026

Mr P's performance is a testament to P-Square's popularity among the generations of African both locally and internationally, whose lives were shaped by their collections of hit songs that defined the 2000s and the early 2010s.

In their career that started in the early 2000s, the iconic twins released era-defining albums that housed mega-hit singles that still serve as party starters decades later. Regarded as one of African pop music's most successful and impactful stars, P-Square's career yielded multiple awards, including a landmark Artist of the Decade prize at the MTV Africa Music Awards.

While their music continues to earn them a place on global stages and high-profile private ceremonies, the rift among them means that fans don't get to experience them on stage together.

The twin brothers' on-and-off battles reached a new low in 2024 when Peter Okoye petitioned the EFCC on alleged fraud and mismanagement of funds by his twin brother, Paul Okoye AKA Rudeboy and his older brother, Jude Okoye.

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The issue between the brothers further deteriorated in 2025 when Mr P announced a new birthday date to avoid celebrating on the same day as his twin brother.