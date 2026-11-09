Charles Onyeabor sells out Florence headline concert

For over two decades, Italy has been a second home to Nigerian musician Charles Onyeabor. Having relocated to the European country in 2003, the singer has spent much of his adult life negotiating the cultural peculiarities of living abroad while remaining connected to his Nigerian heritage.

These experiences have also informed his music, which draws from Afrobeats, funk, reggae and soul, creating a fusion that reflects his diverse cultural influences.

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“Being Nigerian in Europe has made me even more conscious of the richness of our culture and the value of what we bring to the world. Sometimes, being far from home allows you to appreciate home even more,” he shares.

The singer recently staged the second edition of his headline concert, The Charles Onyeabor Show, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Florence, where he performed before a sold-out audience a month ago.

The concert brought together musicians and audiences from different cultural backgrounds, an experience Onyeabor considers central to his artistic ambitions.

“I saw people from different backgrounds sharing the same energy. That is the beauty of music. You don’t have to speak the same language to feel the same emotion.”

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Onyeabor’s musical identity also carries the influence of his father, the late William Onyeabor, whose experimental approach to electronic funk helped establish an enduring international reputation for Nigerian music.

His latest album, Legacy Continua, draws from this heritage while reflecting the singer’s experiences of living and performing in Europe.

Beyond his personal journey, Onyeabor believes the growing international reception of Afrobeats presents opportunities for other African musical traditions to gain wider recognition.

“Afrobeats has helped bring African sounds to a much wider audience, but I believe there is still enormous room for other African musical traditions and individual artists to reach their full potential.”

Having performed alongside artists including Ruger, P-Square and Kizz Daniel, Onyeabor continues to expand his presence within Europe’s African music circuit.

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For the singer, the relationship between his Nigerian roots and European experiences remains integral to his creativity.

“I don’t necessarily think of myself as making music for two different worlds. I make music from my own experience, and I allow people from different backgrounds to find something in it that speaks to them.”