15 Chinese nationals arraigned over illegal lithium mining as third case rocks Nigeria in one month

Fifteen Chinese nationals and nine Nigerians have been arraigned in Abuja over alleged illegal lithium mining in Nasarawa, the latest in a string of high-profile cases.

Prosecutors say the suspects operated within a licensed mining area without lawful authority, leading to their arrest by NSCDC Mining Marshals.

The case is the third major criminal matter involving Chinese nationals in Nigeria within a month, following separate drug trafficking and fraud investigations.

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Fifteen Chinese nationals and nine Nigerians have been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged illegal lithium mining in Nasarawa State, in what has become the third high-profile criminal case involving Chinese nationals in Nigeria within the space of a month.

The defendants were brought before Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia of Court 6 on May 16, 2026, following their arrest by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Mining Marshals. They are accused of mining lithium without a valid licence or lawful authority in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

NSCDC Mining Marshals arrested the suspects during an operation

According to the NSCDC, the suspects were apprehended within the mineral title area covered by Exploration Licence No. 036528-EL, belonging to TIMADIX Geomin Consult Ltd. The court has fixed June 18, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

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Who was arraigned

The fifteen Chinese nationals standing trial are Liu Jiabin, Hu Yunzhong, Zhou Yinmou, Zhao Feng, Zhang Yu, Tian Shuqun, Huang Ruqian, Liu Yanliang, Yang Xiaobin, Huang Meiyun, Yuan Tao, Jia Qiuyong, Chen Menghao, Deng Peiming and Yu Yanhai.

The nine Nigerians arraigned alongside them are Thankgod Sani, Abubakar Nuhu, Jonathan Akpa Sunday, Pius Favour, Agada Joshua, Sani Osu, Haruna Asambe, Elenekou Akoete Joli, and a company, C and A International New Energy Ltd.

A pattern emerging

The arraignment is the latest in a series of criminal cases involving Chinese nationals in Nigeria recorded within the past month alone.

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In a separate incident, a 63-year-old Chinese woman, Ting Hung Kiong, was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency after allegedly attempting to smuggle 31 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, into Nigeria.

The defendants appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where trial proceedings are scheduled to begin in June.

In another case, Nigerian police arrested a Chinese fugitive linked to a $245 million Ponzi scheme, who was found hiding inside a factory in Ogun State.

The three cases, illegal mining, drug smuggling, and financial fraud, span different states and different types of criminal activity, but have arrived in quick succession, drawing renewed scrutiny to the activities of Chinese nationals operating across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Nigeria's growing lithium reserves have attracted increased foreign interest

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