The M6 MacBook Pro Might Be Coming Next Year With These Features

Every few years, Apple does something that makes even people who don’t care about laptops pause for a second and go, “Okay… now that’s interesting.” The upcoming M6 MacBook Pro feels like one of those moments. This isn’t just a spec bump or a predictable refresh. It’s Apple quietly saying : “We’re about to flip the table again.”

The leaks and early reports already make this machine look like one of the most dramatic MacBook shifts since the 2021 redesign. The rumoured model offers new sizes, a totally different display, a punch-hole camera cutout, the first touchscreen Mac, a slimmer body, and 5G on a MacBook.

The New Sizes: 14.3” and 16.3”

Apple is nudging the dimensions just slightly, 14.3 inches and 16.3 inches instead of the usual 14 and 16. It sounds small, almost trivial, until you remember that Apple rarely shifts screen sizes unless something else big is happening under the hood. A tiny size bump usually means a new chassis, a new internal layout, or a display change so significant that Apple wants every millimetre to count.

Punch-Hole Camera Cutout

The notch has been the MacBook equivalent of an uninvited guest , loud, annoying, overstaying its welcome. Even reviewers hate it, especially because it eats menu bar space and hides icons. But next year? Apple is reportedly going to ditch it for a clean punch-hole camera, similar to the iPhone’s Dynamic Island cutout. It’s cleaner.

It’s modern.

It finally frees the menu bar. After nearly a decade of carrying the notch legacy from the iPhone X era, the MacBook might finally look… well… finished.

Tandem OLED Display

Apple is reportedly working on an OLED version of the MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company already uses OLED in the iPad Pro M4, and Gurman mentions a “Tandem OLED” system that stacks two OLED layers to boost brightness and longevity. Mini-LED is great, sure, but OLED brings that crisp, shadow-free, “I can’t stop staring at my screen” clarity people have been begging for. Reports already confirm that Apple is moving toward OLED for its next-gen MacBooks , with Samsung as a likely supplier.

OLED could finally give MacBooks the perfect HDR display. Unlike Mini-LED, which relies on tiny backlighting zones to achieve deep blacks and limit haloing, OLED doesn’t need a backlight at all. Each pixel emits its own light, offering infinite contrast and truly deep blacks. HDR content, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma, would look spectacular. What does this mean for people? No blooming.

Perfect blacks.

Potentially better battery life.

Thinner, lighter machines.

The First Touchscreen Mac

It could also finally bring touch to the MacBook Pro, a move unthinkable in Steve Jobs’ era. Back in 2010, Jobs famously said, “touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical.” Apple seems ready to rethink that philosophy, especially as the iPad and Mac ecosystems start blending. The upcoming MacBook Pros will retain full keyboards and trackpads, meaning touch won’t replace traditional input; it’ll be optional. Apple has done tests to reinforce the hinge and chassis to handle hand interactions without compromising stability.

Will it flip 360 degrees like a Windows 2-in-1? Probably not. Still, the first touchscreen Mac would be a cultural reset moment. Like AirPods. Or the first Apple Silicon transition. It changes how people imagine using a Mac.

A Thinner, Lighter Redesign

The M4 iPad Pro set a new standard for thinness, and Apple seems fully committed to this "make everything thinner" era. That trend is reportedly extending to the M6 MacBook Pros, too. OLED panels enable slimmer designs, and a new internal layout makes that possible. And Apple apparently wants this generation to be the thinnest laptops in their class, without sacrificing battery or ports.

The M6 Chip at 2nm

The M6 chip is expected to jump to TSMC’s 2nm process, which uses its first-generation nanosheet transistor technology , making it Apple’s most efficient, most powerful laptop chip yet. But the real magic is the rumoured WMCM ( Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module) packaging, which is an advanced TSMC technology that integrates CPU, GPU, RAM, and Neural Engine right on the wafer for faster communication and higher efficiency.

What this means is faster, heavier-lifting workloads, cooler operation, longer battery life, a massive AI performance boost, and better graphics without killing the battery.

Built-In 5G Connectivity

Apple has been building its own modems for years, and the next-generation modem is already being tested for better speeds and millimetre-wave performance. If Apple pulls this off, you open your laptop anywhere, and it just works. No tethering. No flaky hotspots. No waiting for WiFi. The M6 MacBook Pro is looking like the biggest leap forward in the MacBook line since Apple Silicon debuted. New display tech, a redesigned body, touchscreen support, a punch-hole camera, new sizes, built-in 5G, and a 2nm chip that sounds powerful.