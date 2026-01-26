Studio Contra Makes History With Nigeria’s First Holcim Prize Win

Nigeria makes history as Studio Contra’s Brookside Secondary School wins a Holcim Award for sustainable design, reviving local clay-brick craftsmanship.

Nigerian architecture firm Studio Contra has made history as the first Nigerian practice to win a major regional prize at the Holcim Foundation Awards for Sustainable Construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lagos-based studio was named a 2025 Regional Winner for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), placing it among just 20 winning projects selected worldwide. With a total prize pool of $1 million, the Holcim Foundation Awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected global recognitions in sustainable building, often described as the “Oscars” of sustainable construction.

Studio Contra won for Brookside Secondary School in Asaba, Delta State, a project praised for its low-carbon design, use of local materials, and thoughtful response to climate, community, and education needs. More than a school, the project presents a different way of thinking about how public buildings can be designed and built in Nigeria.

At a time when most new developments rely heavily on imported materials like concrete, steel, and glass, this win highlights a shift toward architecture that is rooted in place, climate, and local skill.

What Makes the Holcim Awards Important

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Holcim Foundation Awards is an international competition that celebrates projects shaping the future of sustainable construction. The awards run every two years and are judged by independent juries made up of leading architects, planners, and engineers from across the world.

Although the competition has gone through name changes since it began in 2004, its goal has remained consistent: to reward buildings that balance environmental responsibility, social impact, and economic sense. Since 2023, the awards have operated with a single main category. Projects are assessed using four core goals: creating better places, protecting the planet, supporting viable economies, and strengthening communities.

For the 2025 edition, winners were selected by 34 independent jurors across five global regions, led by internationally recognised architects such as Jeanne Gang, Sou Fujimoto, Lina Ghotmeh, and Kjetil Trædal Thorsen. Studio Contra’s selection places Nigerian architecture firmly on a global stage.

Inside Brookside Secondary School

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brookside Secondary School is designed as a 20-building boarding campus located in Asaba, Delta State. While the layout is calm and simple, the ideas behind it are carefully considered.

One of the project’s defining features is its use of load-bearing clay bricks sourced directly from the site. Instead of transporting materials from far away, the architects used the soil beneath the campus to produce the bricks. This significantly reduces carbon emissions and construction costs while supporting local production.

Brookside Secondary School, Asaba

The buildings feature traditional construction techniques such as brick vaults, arches, and “hit-and-miss” brickwork. These patterned walls allow air to move through the buildings while providing shade and structural strength. Every design choice serves a purpose.

Rather than relying on heavy air-conditioning systems, the school uses passive cooling. Thick brick walls absorb heat during the day and release it slowly, while open courtyards and ventilation paths allow natural airflow. This keeps classrooms cooler and reduces energy use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brookside School, Asaba.

The campus is also positioned near a natural brook and includes native plants, rainwater harvesting, and landscaping that supports biodiversity. Combined, these features help the project move toward near-zero carbon performance and EDGE sustainability certification.

Studio Contra and Their Local Craft

Studio Contra is led by founders Olayinka Dosekun-Adjei and Jeffrey Adjei, whose experience spans Nigeria, the UK, Europe, and the US. Despite their global exposure, their work focuses strongly on local context and long-term impact.

For Brookside Secondary School, the team worked closely with local builders and artisans. Many of the brick-vaulting skills used on the project were fading from use. By reintroducing these techniques, the project helped train workers, preserve craft knowledge, and create employment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This approach turns construction into a collaborative process rather than a top-down exercise. It also gives the community a sense of ownership over the space. The architects have spoken about the importance of what the project represents for students. The school shows young Nigerians that high-quality, globally recognised buildings can be designed and built at home, using local materials and ideas.

What This Means for Nigeria’s Building Future

Beyond the award, Brookside Secondary School raises important questions about how Nigeria builds.

Clay brick construction is durable, fire-resistant, and low-maintenance. Brick buildings can last for decades without constant repairs, while their thermal mass helps regulate indoor temperatures and reduce electricity costs.

In a country facing housing shortages, rising construction costs, and climate pressure, these methods offer a practical alternative. They are not experimental ideas but proven techniques adapted to modern needs. Studio Contra’s Holcim win is a signal that sustainable, locally driven architecture can work at scale and earn global respect. For developers, policymakers, and young designers, it shows that the future of Nigerian building does not have to be imported. It can be built from the ground up.

Advertisement