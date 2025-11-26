REVEALED: Burna Boy’s Eye-Watering Car Collection Worth Over ₦18 BILLION

Burna Boy’s jaw-dropping car collection, currently valued at nearly ₦19 billion, features rare luxury supercars, custom rides, and exclusive models that showcase the Grammy winner’s extravagant taste. We took a deep dive into the full breakdown of his most expensive wheels.

Burna Boy is truly the "African Giant." His music dominates the global stage. Asides being the Nigerian artist with the most Grammy nominations in history, his staggering collection of luxury vehicles mirrors this immense success. Burna Boy’s cars are a spectacular display of wealth and high-performance motoring. He owns one of the most astonishing car collections amongst African celebrities. The total value is immense.

Burna Boy | Credit: Instagram, Courtesy

As of November 2025, the entire fleet of Burna Boy’s cars is worth more nearly ₦19 billion ($13 million USD), which factors in the substantial Nigerian import costs. Every single vehicle in the Burna Boy’s cars garage is a clear statement. These are not merely cars. They are symbols of his monumental international fame. Burna Boy’s cars include the rarest hypercars and the most exclusive luxury SUVs. The Afro-fusion hitmaker has expensive and exquisite taste.

As of November 2025, Burna Boy owns the most expensive garage by a Nigerian musician ever.

In this article, Pulse takes a detailed look at all the spectacular auto-collection owned by Nigeria’s highest concert grossing artist.



McLaren Senna Carbon Fibre Edition - ₦3.2 Billion

Burna Boy lavished billions of naira on this supercar, which is the ultimate crown jewel in his garage.

Burna Boy owns a McLaren Senna Carbon Fibre Edition | Credit: Instagram/@tracewestafrica

The McLaren Senna is a road-legal track machine. The Burna Boy car collection boasts the ultra-exclusive Carbon Fibre Edition. This model is exceptionally rare as only 15 pieces were produced, and one of those belong to the Grammy winner.

Burna Boy owns a McLaren Senna Carbon Fibre Edition | Credit: Instagram/@tracewestafrica

It is reportedly one of only 15 units produced worldwide. This fact alone makes this McLaren one of the most significant Burna Boy cars. Its estimated base price is around $2 million USD.

Burna Boy owns a McLaren Senna Carbon Fibre Edition | Credit: Instagram/@tracewestafrica

The final cost in Nigeria, with hefty import duties, soared to approximately ₦3.2 billion ($2,206,897). This purchase powerfully confirms the exclusivity of the Burna Boy's cars.



Ferrari Purosangue - ₦2.1 Billion

Burna Boy purchased a Ferrari Purosangue in 2024 | Credit: Instagram/Courtesy

For starters, Burna Boy is a massive Ferrari. He owns no less than five different models by the iconic Italian brand, and the most expensive one in his garage is the Ferrari Purosangue. He secured Ferrari's first-ever SUV in December 2024. This shows his commitment to owning every top-tier vehicle. The luxury four-seater is the Purosangue. It is a striking and modern addition to the Burna Boy cars stable. The overseas market price is around $500,000 USD. However, the Nigerian importation fees are substantial. This Purosangue ultimately cost Burna Boy around ₦2.1 billion ($1,448,276). This vehicle perfectly blends Ferrari’s legendary performance with luxury SUV credentials. It is a key modern piece among the Burna Boy cars.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ - ₦1.258 Billion

Burna Boy poses with his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ | Credit: X

If the Ferrari is Burna’s first love, the Lamborghini is his second. Another car in Burna's massive car collection is the powerful Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This is the most expensive Lamborghini owned by the multi-award-winning superstar. This high-performance sports car is a pure V12 masterpiece. It is one of the most thrilling Burna Boy cars.

Burna Boy owns a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ | Credit: Instagram/@hypetribeng

Its current market value is around ₦1.258 billion ($867,500 USD). The SVJ is designed for maximum speed and impact. This Aventador SVJ is loud and commands immense attention amongst Burna Boy’s cars. It perfectly matches Burna’s powerful global persona. This specific car model is highly sought after globally.



Lamborghini Revuelto - ₦881.1 Million

Burna Boy owns a Lamborghini Revuelto | Credit: Instagram/@unorthodoxreviews

Burna also reportedly owns the very new Lamborghini Revuelto. This is the groundbreaking 2025 hybrid supercar. Burna splashed around ₦881.1 million ($608,358USD) just to purchase the car alone.

Burna Boy owns a Lamborghini Revuelto | Credit: Instagram/@unorthodoxreviews

However, the final price, including Nigerian import costs, totaled an estimated ₦1.5 billion ($1,034,483). The Revuelto shows Burna Boy's dedication to the newest hyper-technology.





Ferrari 812 GTS - ₦870 Million

Burna Boy in his Ferrari 812 GTS | Credit: Instagram

When it comes to cars, especially Ferraris – Burna Boy does not know how to hold bac. Another car in Burna's car collection is the sleek Ferrari 812 GTS. This is a powerful V12 convertible. This open-top monster is highly desirable for its performance. Its estimated price is ₦870 million ($600,000 USD). The 812 GTS provides an exceptional driving experience. This gorgeous car is a valuable piece of the Burna Boy cars collection.



Ferrari 488 Spider - ₦684.4 Million

Burna Boy also reportedly owns a Ferrari 488 Spider. This is another stunning high-performance convertible. This car is known for its incredible speed and sound. It has an estimated current value of ₦684.4 million ($472,000 USD).

The 488 Spider is a key component of the Italian muscle section of Burna Boy cars. It is a favourite for quick, stylish drives.



Lamborghini Urus (Novitec Edition) - ₦653.95 Million

Burna Boy also owns the Lamborghini Urus (Novitec Edition)

Another car owned by Burna Boy is the Lamborghini Urus. This is the Novitec Edition. This modified super-SUV is faster and more aggressive cost the Grammy winner no less than ₦653.95 million ($451,000 USD). The total cost to Burna Boy was around ₦1.16 billion ($800,000 USD) including shipping. This tuned beast shows his demand for the absolute best performance. It stands out even among other Burna Boy cars.







Rolls-Royce Cullinan - ₦619.15 Million

Burna Boy reportedly owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan | Credit: GQ/Courtesy

Like so many other global superstars, Burna reportedly lavished hundreds of millions (₦) on this staple of luxury motoring. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the ultimate luxury SUV. This magnificent vehicle provides a true sanctuary on wheels. It is valued at approximately ₦619.15 million ($427,000 USD). It offers unmatched comfort, bespoke luxury, and a commanding road presence. The Cullinan is a necessary inclusion in the exclusive Burna Boy cars line-up. This luxury SUV confirms the status of Burna Boy cars portfolio.



Rolls-Royce Dawn - ₦507.5 Million

Burna Boy poses with his Rolls-Royce Dawn | Credit: X, Courtesy

Burna also reportedly owns the elegant Rolls-Royce Dawn. This vehicle is the epitome of convertible luxury. This car is designed for ultimate cruising pleasure. Burna shelled out at least ₦507.5 million ($350,000 USD) to add this to his already-impressive garage. The Dawn adds another layer of sophisticated style to the Burna Boy cars collection. It is a perfect car for making a relaxed, opulent statement.









Bentley Continental GT - ₦391.5 Million

Burna Boy posing in front of his Bentley Continental GT

Burna reportedly lavished money on this British grand tourer. The Bentley Continental GT is a classic luxury coupe. This specific model is reported to be a 2017 version. It balances supreme comfort with excellent performance. The car is valued at ₦391.5 million ($270,000). This Bentley adds a touch of classic sophistication to the extensive list of Burna Boy cars.



Ferrari 458 Italia - ₦333.5 Million

Burna Boy poses with his Ferrari 458 Italia

Burna picks up Ferraris like platinum certifications. The 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia is yet another Ferrari owned by the African Giant. This model is still highly sought after by collectors, even more than a decade after it was produced. This classic performance vehicle has an estimated value of ₦333.5 million ($230,000 USD).

However, in February 2022, he crashed the car in the Lekki area of Lagos. Thankfully, he survived and took to social media to update his fans.

The 458 Italia represents a golden era of naturally aspirated Ferraris in the Burna Boy cars garage. It shows his deep passion for the brand.



Mercedes-Maybach S650 - ₦330.6 Million

Burna Boy poses with his Mercedes-Maybach S650

What’s a car collection without a Mercedes. Another car in Burna's massive collection is the imposing Mercedes-Maybach G63. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 is the pinnacle of luxury sedans. This car is all about being driven in absolute comfort. It is valued at approximately ₦330.6 million ($228,000 USD). The S650 is arguably the highest tier of passenger luxury in the Burna Boy cars fleet.





Mercedes-Maybach G63 - ₦292.9 Million

Burna Boy reportedly owns a Mercedes-Maybach G63

In addition to the S650, Burna reportedly lavished money on this executive vehicle. This is an iconic luxury off-roader. This vehicle combines rugged capability with extreme Maybach luxury. Costing around ₦292.9 million ($202,000 USD), this imposing SUV adds a serious presence to the collection of Burna Boy cars.





Ferrari 328 GTB - ₦261 Million

Burna Boy owns a Ferrari 328 GTB

Burna also reportedly owns this heritage piece. The Ferrari 328 GTB is a classic collectible from 1988. This vintage model shows Burna Boy's appreciation for automotive history. To acquire this exotic classic, Burna forked out at least ₦261 million ($180,000 USD). The presence of this classic car truly rounds out the incredible diversity of the Burna Boy cars.



Range Rover Autobiography - ₦242.15 Million

The Range Rover Autobiography was one of the earliest exotic cars acquired by Burna Boy

Another car in Burna's massive collection is the highly-specced Range Rover Autobiography. This vehicle is known for its versatility and comfort. It’s common amongst high-profile athletes and celebrities.

In 2019, it was reported that the car caught fire along the Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos, but the hitmaker wasn’t in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The car is valued at approximately ₦242.15 million ($167,000 USD). The Range Rover is a highly luxurious, yet practical, addition to the incredible array of Burna Boy cars.



How many cars does Burna Boy own?

As of November 2025, Burna Boy reportedly owns no less than an impressive 15 luxury cars.

The Rumoured and Gifting Burna Boy Cars: The Full Scope

The opulence of Burna Boy cars extends beyond his personal confirmed fleet. Several footages of a "Red Vintage Ferrari" have circulated widely online. Some sources identify it as a Vintage Ferrari Testarossa, potentially valued at ₦2.9 billion ($2,000,000). This would be an even more exclusive piece of Burna Boy cars history.

Furthermore, Burna Boy is known for his incredible generosity. He has used his success to lavish gifts on his loved ones. He reportedly purchased his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, a luxurious Mercedes-Benz Maybach Truck, worth ₦259 million ($178,450).

He also reportedly bought a friend a cutting-edge Tesla Cybertruck. The standard model of the Cybertuck costs around ₦156 million ($79,990 USD).

These vehicles are not officially counted in his personal Burna Boy cars collection. However, they demonstrate his immense spending power. The scale of the full Burna Boy cars garage, confirmed and rumoured, is staggering.





Final Tally: The Total Value of Burna Boy Cars

Based on the confirmed 15 vehicles in the Burna Boy cars collection, the total estimated value is breathtaking. This figure includes the hefty Nigerian import costs where known, and applies the official exchange rate ( $1 = ₦1,450) for consistency across all the Burna Boy cars. The combined market value of all 15 Burna Boy cars before considering Nigerian importation duties is approximately $7,958,858 USD. The Naira equivalent of this base cost is a substantial ₦11,540,344,100. This figure represents the cost of these elite vehicles straight from the manufacturer or secondary market.



What is the Nigerian Import Duty Methodology?

The process for clearing luxury vehicles in Nigeria is complex and heavily regulated. The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) uses the Customs Valuation System (CVS), which bases all fees on the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of the vehicle.

This is the purchase cost plus shipping and insurance. Luxury cars attract multiple layers of taxation, including a high Import Duty (ranging from 20% to 35% of the CIF value for new cars), an additional National Automotive Council (NAC) Levy (around 15%), a Surcharge (7% of the Import Duty), the ECOWAS Trade Levy (ETLS), and a Value Added Tax (VAT) of 7.5% on the cumulative total. These compounding charges are why the final cost of Burna Boy cars skyrockets upon arrival in Nigeria. The process is now often automated based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to determine the vehicle's value.



Burna Boy’s Car Collection Total Worth: How Was the Final Naira Total Calculated?

The estimated total value of the confirmed Burna Boy cars in his garage is a monumental ₦13,436,525,000. This figure was derived directly by summing the explicit total purchase costs in Naira provided for key vehicles like the McLaren Senna (₦3.2 billion) and the Ferrari Purosangue (₦2.1 billion), which already include the clearance and duty estimates. For the remaining vehicles, the Naira value was calculated by applying the official $1= ₦1,450 rate to the given market USD price. This final sum represents the full financial investment, covering the purchase price, shipping, and the compulsory, multi-layered duty and levy structure imposed by the NCS.