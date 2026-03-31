BTS breaks group sales record with comeback album 'ARIRANG', the biggest chart week in a decade

BTS has returned with ARIRANG after a four-year military service hiatus, breaking the record for biggest first-week group sales since 2014 with 641,000 units and topping both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100.

The South Korean supergroup returned on March 20th with ‘ARIRANG’, their first album in nearly four years, and promptly shattered records. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 641,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the largest opening week for any group since Billboard began tracking streaming-adjusted numbers in 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pure album sales alone reached 532,000 copies, the highest by a group in over a decade, surpassing One Direction's ‘Midnight Memories’ from 2013. Physical vinyl accounted for 208,000 of those copies.

The lead single SWIM topped the Hot 100, marking BTS's seventh time at the summit of America's premier singles chart.

The comeback has been years in the making. Jin was the first member to enlist for South Korea's mandatory military service in December 2022. The rest followed through 2023, with J-Hope enlisting in April, and RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga all completing their enlistments by December of that year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suga, who opted for social service following shoulder surgery, was the last to be discharged, completing his service on June 21st, 2025. By June 2025, all seven members were civilians again.

The album's title carries meaning tied to their time away. ARIRANG is Korea's most celebrated traditional folk song, an unofficial national anthem that embodies the Korean spirit of sorrow, longing, endurance, and joy.

At the height of their global fame, these seven men stepped away from everything to fulfil a national obligation. The title signals what the return means for them as not just a commercial comeback, but a homecoming.

Group leader RM, who was photographed playing the saxophone upon his discharge, has spoken candidly about the pressure of this moment. "There are no references. So we're doing a lot of experiments just trying to find out what makes us special and what makes us BTS," he said. He also quoted a line that captures the weight of their position: "One who wears the crown, bears the crown."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reunion itself was an emotional moment for fans who had followed the group's staggered departures into service over two years.

RM referenced the milestone directly, describing 12 years as BTS as a blessing and acknowledging that evolution required change, even when there were no blueprints to follow. "No one had been in this position before, including our chairman Bang Si-hyuk," he noted.