Nigerians react as Broadcasting Commissions issues warning to anchors of news, politics, and current affiars programmes
In a release shared on its social media platform on April 18, 2026, the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission stated that its attention has been drawn to the continuous breaches of the 6th edition of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code across News, Current Affairs, and Political Programmes.
The Commission accused some broadcast houses of departing from their core obligations of informing the public with balance, professionalism, and accuracy.
The NBC further highlighted that with the 2027 elections month away, it's determined to enforce the strict compliance with the provisions of the 6th Broadcasting Commission Code.
"As we approach the 2027 General Elections, the Commission, hereby, notifies all broadcasters and stakeholders that it will enforce strict and uncompromised compliance with every provision of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, particularly, those relating to fairness, balance, accuracy, hate speech, incitement, and respect for constitutional bodies."
In the press release, the Commission cited what it described as "The Crisis of Anchor and Presenter Professionalism". The Commission stated that there has been a departure from the core principles of broadcast journalism in line with the provisions of section 1.10.3 of the code.
The NBC also claimed that there has been a documented trend of political actors across party lines using broadcast platforms to "promote content in violation of sections 3 and 5 of the Code.
The Commission proceeded to issue a warning to TV and radio stations that they will be held accountable for the conduct of their presenters, especially regarding bullying guests or failing to provide a "fair hearing."
PRESS RELEASE!!! pic.twitter.com/eAmQNeqQaE— nbcgovng (@nbcgovng) April 18, 2026
The press release has generated reactions from a section of the public who tagged it an attempt by the government and ruling party to gag the media.
In my over 30yrs of living … I’ve never heard or seen NBC make such a press release. What’s going on? https://t.co/EkwtjeFKjl— Dr Craze (@crazeclown) April 18, 2026
Arise TV News Anchor and Renowned Journalist Oseni Rufai pointed out NBC's silence in the face of attacks against Media Persons, with the most recent being the infamous speech by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who, during a media chat, said he wished he could shoot Channels TV Political News Anchor Seun Okinbaloye through the television.
"NBC was quiet when a politician threatened to to shoot a Presenter
NBC was quiet when a minister called me a small boy
NBC has lost it We will not be silenced and NBC knows that"
NBC's latest release has invariably added to the national discourse on the state of press freedom and Nigerian democracy, which has been declared to be under attack by the major opposition party, the African Democratic Congress.