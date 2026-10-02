Younger wife kills co-wife after hitting her with a pestle on the head during a fight

A 33-year-old woman, Hauwa’u Haruna, allegedly killed her 43-year-old co-wife, Jamila Adamu, with a pestle during a domestic incident in Bauchi.

Hauwa’u Haruna allegedly struck her co-wife Jamila Adamu with a pestle.

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Police said the blow to Jamila’s forehead caused her to lose consciousness.

Jamila was rushed to hospital but was certified dead by a doctor.

The suspect was arrested and the case transferred to the SCID for investigation.

A 33-year-old woman, Hauwa’u Haruna, has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command after allegedly killing her 43-year-old co-wife, Jamila Adamu, during a domestic incident at Tafawa Balewa Housing Estate in Bauchi metropolis.

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The incident occurred at about 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2026, after the C-Division Police Station received information about a domestic incident involving the two women, who lived in the same household with their husband.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that Haruna, the second wife, picked up a pestle and struck Adamu on the forehead, causing her to lose consciousness.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, said in a statement that the suspect was “allegedly acting under hallucinations” when she armed herself with the pestle and attacked her co-wife.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the second wife, one Hauwa’u Haruna, 33 years old, allegedly acting under hallucinations, armed herself with a pestle and struck the first wife, one Jamila Adamu, 43 years old, on the forehead. Consequently, the victim fell unconscious,” Habib said.

Following the incident, detectives attached to the C-Division were mobilised to the scene, which was documented by the police. Adamu was then rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, for medical attention.

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However, she was certified dead by a medical doctor at the hospital.

“The scene was documented, and the victim was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor. Her corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” Habib said.

The police arrested Haruna and recovered the pestle allegedly used in the attack as an exhibit. The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, subsequently directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

In a later account reported by QED, Haruna gave her own explanation of the incident, saying she had repeatedly dreamed that Adamu was trying to kill her and her children.

Haruna claimed that on the day of the incident, she believed Adamu had appeared to her in the form of a cat. She said she initially struck at what she thought was the animal with a food flask before, according to her account, it turned into Adamu.

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She said she then picked up a pestle kept beside her room and began hitting Adamu, telling her, “You cannot kill me because you have continued to harm me. Before you kill me, I will kill you.”

Haruna said she continued hitting Adamu until she fell to the ground. She then picked up her newborn twins and left the house, eventually going to her parents’ home. She said she had initially intended to surrender herself to the police but became afraid of possible mob action.

Police have not independently established the claims in Haruna’s account, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A subsequent police update also disclosed that the husband of the deceased had been hospitalised after suffering trauma following the incident. Police said the case was still being investigated and would be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.

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